News

Report: Deadly California wildfire sparked when tree hit power line

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed more than 200 buildings last year was sparked when tree branches came into contact with Pacific Gas & Electric power lines, officials said Monday.
Investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection seized equipment belonging to PG&E in the weeks after the Zogg Fire tore through rural communities in Shasta and Tehama counties last September and October, reports The Associated Press.
“After a meticulous and thorough investigation, Cal Fire has determined that the Zogg Fire was caused by a pine tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric located north of the community of Igo,” the agency said in a short news release.
PG&E officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment late Monday.
The Zogg Fire investigative report has been forwarded to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office, Cal Fire said.
The blaze erupted Sept. 27, 2020, in Shasta County during high winds and quickly grew, killing four people in Igo, population 600. It later spread to neighboring Tehama County. The fire scorched more than 88 square miles (228 square kilometers) and destroyed 204 buildings, about half of them homes, over two weeks.
PG&E, the nation’s largest utility, emerged from bankruptcy stemming from financial fallout from several devastating wildfires caused by its utility equipment that killed more than 100 people and destroyed more than 27,000 homes and other buildings in 2017 and 2018.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

SSANU writes Buhari, demands due process, fairness at UNILAG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), yesterday berated President Muhammadu Buhari for issuing directives that would further deepen the ongoing crisis at the University of Lagos.   As visitor to the university, President Buhari had on Friday suspended the Pro- Chancellor, Dr Wale Babala-  kin, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, from office, […]
News

Insecurity capable of undermining govt – Igbo Conference 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter Members of the Conference of Concerned Igbo Elders for Peace and National Unity, have  condemned the worsening state of insecurity in the country, saying the development has the potential of undermining national sovereignty, if not urgently addressed. Consequently, the South East elders have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to take up the gauntlet […]
News

COVID-19: Ekiti advocates safety of teachers, pupils as schools reopen

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Chairman of the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwumi has urged primary school teachers in the state to rededicate themselves to their duties and adhere strictly to the guide-lines issue by government to curb the spread of the ravaging coronavirus in schools and other public places.   The SUBEB Chairman gave […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica