Report: Debt, weak naira to cut investment in Nigerian start-ups

The exclusive legacy enjoyed by Nigerian start-ups as the largest investment attraction in the continent of Africa may be negatively impacted in the current year due to its huge debt and weak  BUSINESSIraborcurrency.

A report by Briter Bridges, a market intelligence company, said investment had been concentrated in four of the continent’s more developed markets — Nigeria, Egypt Kenya and South Africa — which are currently battling economic challenges from slowing growth to currency depreciation.

Specifically, the tell tale signs of Nigerian start-ups nosediving in the current year were obvious as early as December, considering the total amount raised at the end of the year compared to 2021.

According to reports, by the end of the year, the start-ups raised a total of about $1.3 billion, which was lower than over $1.5 billion raised by in 2021.

At the moment, Nigerian economy is reeling under rising debt that is projected to hit N77 trillion while currency, naira, is weakening.

“While in 2021, companies were encouraged to grow at  all costs, they now are focused on preserving cash, reducing burn and delaying their next round as long as possible,” said William Sonneborn, International Finance Corporation’s global director of disruptive technology and funds. The four quarters of 2022 were a mix for Nigerian star-tups in terms of funding.

While the first quarter was buoyant with huge deals announced across segments of the tech ecosystem, fundraising in the second quarter was slower. By the third quarter, some landmark deals were sealed, while the fourth quarter was also low. The Briter Bridges report is coming just as the Nigerian Exchange Limited positions itself to get its bite from growing start-up market that has produced five unicorns (companies at early stage of business but each of whose valuation is already $1 billion and above) and made it the tech capital of Africa.

According to an online media report, “from major players like Jumia, OPay, Interswitch and Flutterwave to Andela, the newest of the five, the country’s tech-based companies are closely examining digital gaps in the way businesses serve consumers. “They are doing so with turnkey solutions with the kind of promise and charm that investors from places like Sweden and U.S. cities of Silicon Valley and San Francisco are unable to resist.”

 

Notwithstanding the slowdown, some startups in the country recorded a significant amount of fundraising in 2022, thus helping to boost the number for the ecosystem. Collectively, African startups raised a record $5.3 billion last year, though that may be the high-water mark as a deepening slump in the technology industry reduces the funding pool.

While investment in 2022 exceeded the previous year by just $100,000, the number of deals jumped 20 per cent to 964, according to data from Briter Bridges, a market intelligence company. “There are some red flags in that the mega-deals are largely driven by overseas, non-African-committed investors,” said Dario Giuliani, director at Briter Bridges.

“There is a risk that the pool for growth funding may be limited in 2023,” he added. Global funds such as Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global and the failed crypto firm FTX led the largest investments in African start-ups over the past few years. But with recession looming in many Western nations and job cuts accelerating across technology companies — Amazon.com is laying off more than 18,000 employees — private-equity and venture-capital firms may choose to conserve cash.

“Valuations of tech companies” are depressed, said William Sonneborn. “Private businesses aren’t immune from how listed comparables are valued. I expect several high-profile down rounds on the continent this year.”

A down round is when a private company offers additional shares for sale at a lower price. While more than a third of African start-up funding was for fintechs in 2022, the trend is shifting, Sonneborn said. Healthtech, climate and

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

