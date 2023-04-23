Report: Deloitte to cut 1,200 jobs in U.S.

Deloitte will cut around 1,200 jobs or 1.5 per cent of its U.S. workforce, the Financial Times reported on Friday citing internal employee communications. According to Reuters, the newspaper said that the layoffs at the auditing firm will be higher in areas such as the financial advisory business, which has been affected by a slump in merger and acquisition activity.

Earlier last week, Deloitte’s rival Ernst & Young said it was shedding 5per cent of its workforce at its US arm, less than a week after the unit’s objection torpedoed the global accounting giant’s plan to break up its audit and consulting units. Several financial firms have slashed jobs in recent months including major Wall Street banks, asset managers and fintechs amid a turbulent macroeconomic environment that has pressured consumers and soured demand in several mainstay business units. Deloitte is part of the Big Four accounting firms that include EY, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers.