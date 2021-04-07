Report: ‘Diebold Nixdorf is ATM software global leader’

Consulting firm, RBR’s ATM Software 2021 report has announced that Diebold Nixdorf is the global leader in total ATM application software deployed with a market share of 27 per cent, adding that the company remains the global leader in total ATM monitoring software deployed, with a market share of 22 people.

In a press release, RBR noted that as COVID-19 restrictions continue to limit branch access and drive critical financial transactions to self-service, the ability to effectively monitor and manage ATMs has become even more critical.

According to RBR, banks globally have increased their investment in advanced ATM software as part of a wider selfservice strategy and to boost the user experience, transactions and functionality of their fleet. “Banks are unifying customer propositions, making the ATM interface and transaction flow match internet and mobile banking,”

Tom Hutchings, director, RBR, said in the release. “Similarly, expanding CRM and personalization capabilities to the ATM allows them to capitalize on millions of interactions every year.

Finally, support for mobile wallets, contactless cards, QR-codes and e-receipts reflect wider changes in consumer behavior.

Modern ATM software enables these new capabilities, and thus plays a crucial role in future-proofing the channel,” he added.

Intelligent software enables financial institutions to offer their customers a variety of services that are integrated into their omnichannel consumer journeys and CRM systems. As branch transformation projects continue to shift transactions to self-service systems and away from the teller, greater system functionality is required resulting in higher demands on the software.

Like this: Like Loading...