Report: Digital distribution raises music revenue to $26.2bn

Transition to digital distribution of music has raised revenue generated in the industry to $26.2 million in 2022. According to Statista, 2022 was another good year for the music industry as IFPI’s latest Global Music Report that world- wide recorded music revenues totalled $26.2 billion last year, up nine per cent from the previous year’s total of $24 billion.

This, according to the report, marks the eighth consecutive year of growth for the global music industry after nearly two decades of gradual decline. Interestingly, the transition to digital distribution has both fuelled the music industry’s de- cline and helped stop it. After the golden age of the CD, which propelled worldwide music revenues to unprecedented highs through the 1990s, the advent of MP3 and filesharing hit the music industry like an earthquake. Between 2001 and 2010, physical music sales declined by more than 60 percent, wiping out $14 billion in annual revenue.

During the same period, digital music sales grew from zero to almost $4 billion, which wasn’t even remotely enough to offset the drop in CD sales. It wasn’t until the appearance and widespread adoption of music streaming services that the music industry’s fortunes began turning around again. According to data published by IFPI, the music industry bottomed out in 2014, when revenue was at a 20-year low of $13.1 billion, $9 billion less than it had been 15 years prior, when physical music sales alone had amounted to $22.3 billion at the peak of the CD era.

After some initial hesitance by the music industry to embrace streaming services, record labels and artists appear to have followed consumers’ lead in accepting that the future of music lies in digital distribution. Last year, digital music ac- counted for the lion’s share of worldwide music revenues, with streaming services alone accounting for 67 per cent of the industry’s total haul.

According to IFPI, 589 million people were using a paid music streaming subscription by the end of 2022 and streaming revenues are now considerably bigger than digital download sales ever were. Digital audio streaming has taken off in a big way in the past ten years. According to Statista’s Digital Music Outlook, the music streaming market size increased to $30.33 billion in 2022, reaching a total of 776.2 million users. The pandemic years saw particular growth in the podcast industry, as people forced to stay home searched out entertainment, driving up listener- ship and advertiser investment.

According to Megaphone, a podcast technology company owned by Spotify, where 2021 was a story of “content explosion,” 2022 has been one of “diversification,” as the most significant jumps in podcast downloads came from markets newer to the medium, such as Spain (+298 per cent), Italy (+244 per cent), and France (+375 per cent), while the highest growth in unique listeners in terms of age groups was the 13-17 year olds (+49 per cent) and the 55-64 year olds (+45 per cent). A handful of companies are leading the way in this era of digital audio content – both mu- sic and podcasts are grouped together. Data from Statista’s Global Consumer Survey shows that in the United States, Amazon Music currently reigns king, where 45 per cent of respondents that had purchased mu- sic streaming services in the past 12 months said they had used it. Spotify, originally a startup from Sweden, follows in second place with 40 percent usership, while in the United Kingdom, this trend is vice versa. Apple Music and YouTube music are also fairly popular options in both countries, while the lower ranking platforms start to di- verge more; in the UK, Sound- Cloud (10 per cent), Deezer (10 percent) and eMusic (six per cent) rank in 6th-8th place, while in the U.S., these positions are filled by iTunes (24 per cent), iHeartRadio (18 per cent) and Sirius XM (14 per cent).

Looking to the future, Statista’s analysts explained: “The disruptive impact of mu- sic streaming services such as Spotify or Apple Music has not only won the fight against illegal distribution, but also bro- ken down all barriers and made access to all kinds of music as easy as ever. In order to stand out, however, many service providers are now starting to counteract this trend by focusing on exclusivity, e.g., pre-releasing new music or offering unique content such as concerts or podcasts.”

They add that while the market can expect to see some stag- nation – especially on subscription services – as consumers try to lower their personal expenses due to the current state of the economy, the industry will likely still see continued growth overall.

