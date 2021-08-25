Report: DMO raises N1.9trn from auctions in 8 months

The Debt Management Office (DMO) raised a total of N1.9 trillion from auctions between the end of last year and August this year, FBNQuest Research has said.

The firm, which disclosed this in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, stated that with about four months left until the year ends, the DMO is just over N400 billion short of its initial funding target of N2.34 trillion for 2021.

However, FBNQuest points out that the passage of a supplementary budget of N983 billion means more work for the DMO to meet its funding target for this year, because, according to the firm, the supplementary budget “entails an additional funding requirement of N848 billion, of which N802 billion will come from debt financing

It stated: “At this month’s FGN bond auction, the DMO offered N150 billion across the 10 (re-issue), 20 (re-issue) and 30-year (re-issue) benchmarks. The auction was more successful compared with that of the previous month.

“The DMO successfully raised N260 billion ($633 million) or roughly 73 per cent more than the amount it had on offer, in contrast to the previous month when total sales were 92 per cent of its total offering.

The demand for FGN paper was also quite robust, as total bids of N360 billion were almost 2.5x the amount offered, and around 26 per cent higher than the bids made by investors at the auction in July.

“As we have seen at recent auctions, the trend on yields is still downward as the marginal rates declined by an average of 53bps across the three benchmarks. Yearto- date, the DMO has now raised about N1.9 trillion from its DMO auctions, including non-competitive bids, or just a little over N400 billion short of its initial funding target of N2.34 trillion.

“However, the DMO’s task has been made harder with the passage of a supplementary budget of N983 billion, which raises the expected fiscal deficit to almost N6.5 trillion, or 4.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from an initial forecast of 3.9 per cent.

“The extra budget brings the total estimated spending for FY’21 to N14.6 billion. It entails an additional funding requirement of N848 billion, of which N802 billion will come from debt financing.”

The firm further stated that with the passage of the supplementary budget, the DMO now had to raise about N1.2 trillion to meet its budget target for the year, which implies pro-rata monthly sales of just over N300 billion.

Commenting on speculation in some quarters that Nigeria’s likely successful Eurobond issuance, up to the tune of $6.2 billion “may relieve pressure on the DMO and result in a considerable compression in yields,” FBNQuest said it does not share this view given “the sheer size of the FGN’s financing requirement.”

“To our minds, the compres- sion in yields is likely to be mitigated by the potentially larger supply of FGN paper,” it stated.

New Telegraph reports that the DMO raised N2.1 trillion from its auctions in 2020, which represents an increase of 33 per cent when compared with the N1.58 trillion raised by the agency in 2019.

Although analysts generally seem to agree that the impact of COVID-19 crisis means that the Federal Government, like most governments around the world, will most likely have to keep borrowing to be able to carry out critical infrastructural projects, there is growing concern that the country’s rising debt stock is getting to an unsustainable level.

For instance, in a recent note, analysts at CSL Research stated that “recently, reports emerged that the Federal Government of Nigeria has hatched plans to borrow more in the bid to fill the deficit that its highly ambitious budget estimates would create for 2022.

“At a public hearing where this was culled, the Director- General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, expressed concerns about the country’s rising level of debt stock amid declining revenue.

In her words, despite being conservative in the 2021 budgeted revenue, actual revenue still lags performance, an offshoot of the drag in oil receipts in the year.

Thus, borrowings remain inevitable, pushing debt stock to new increasing levels with an attendant impact on the government’s revenue position vis- a -vis debt servicing charge.”

The analysts further stated: “In recent times, Nigeria’s debt profile has gained widespread attention, owing to slower growth in government revenue compared to the surge in debt stock.

This development has further been amplified by the state of its cost to revenue ratio, one of the key indicators to assess debt sustainability.

“As of May 2021, the country’s debt service to revenue ratio sat precariously at 98 per cent, indicating that for every N1 earned, N0.98 was spent on debt servicing.

Meanwhile, overheads and statutory spending have continued unabated, amid a growing infrastructure deficit. More worrisome also is the lack of a clear-cut direction on how it intends to efficiently manage expenditure, a sign of looming fiscal distress.”

They projected that with the recent announcement by the Federal Government that it would soon take fresh foreign currency as well as local currency loans, the nation’s public debt profile, which stood at N33.1 trillion as of March 31, 2021, could increase to about N38.4 trillion by December 31, 2021.

