Report: Dollar clampdown risks fuelling parallel marke

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) allout effort to defend the naira by targeting importers and exporters with tougher regulations risks pushing more traders to the parallel market for their dollars, Bloomberg reported yesterday. As a scarcity of foreignexchange worsens in the system the CBN on Tuesday ordered banks to report exporters that fail to repatriate income made abroad. The directive comes only a day after the regulator banned importers from using external agents to pay for goods, a bid to keep money inside the nation’s borders.

The threat of punishment, which could see exporters banned from accessing dollars, won’t work, said Bamidele Ayemibo, the lead consultant at 3T Impex Trade Academy in Lagos, an adviser and trainer on exports and imports. The cost of exports is secured at the parallel-market rate, while the central bank wants to force firms to repatriate foreign currency at a loss at the much stronger official rate for the naira. “The central bank sayin they would sanction them is laughable,” he said. “If they sanction them, then they would just kill exports completely.”

For Ayemibo, the Central Bank of Nigeria is trying to avoid allowing the currency to float freely. “The CBN should do what it needs to do to encourage exporters to repatriate — first by allowing market forces to determine the price at which they sell — and then sanctioning those who don’t repatriate after,” he said.

