Business

Report: Dollar clampdown risks fuelling parallel marke

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Report: Dollar clampdown risks fuelling parallel marke

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) allout effort to defend the naira by targeting importers and exporters with tougher regulations risks pushing more traders to the parallel market for their dollars, Bloomberg reported yesterday. As a scarcity of foreignexchange worsens in the system the CBN on Tuesday ordered banks to report exporters that fail to repatriate income made abroad. The directive comes only a day after the regulator banned importers from using external agents to pay for goods, a bid to keep money inside the nation’s borders.

The threat of punishment, which could see exporters banned from accessing dollars, won’t work, said Bamidele Ayemibo, the lead consultant at 3T Impex Trade Academy in Lagos, an adviser and trainer on exports and imports. The cost of exports is secured at the parallel-market rate, while the central bank wants to force firms to repatriate foreign currency at a loss at the much stronger official rate for the naira. “The central bank sayin they would sanction them is laughable,” he said. “If they sanction them, then they would just kill exports completely.”

For Ayemibo, the Central Bank of Nigeria is trying to avoid allowing the currency to float freely. “The CBN should do what it needs to do to encourage exporters to repatriate — first by allowing market forces to determine the price at which they sell — and then sanctioning those who don’t repatriate after,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

VW Assemby: Ghana bans used-cars imports to boost patronage

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Volkswagen AG has started assembling cars in Ghana following a partial government ban on imports of used cars that is part of policy measures to turn the country into an automotive hub for West Africa’s 380 million people.   The German carmaker will initially assemble vehicles through a local partner, Universal Motors Ltd., Thomas Schaefer, […]
Business

Female insurers tackle govt over protection for women

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T he Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) has joined the civil society groups, non-governmental organisations and other well meaning Nigerians home and abroad to condemn in totality the rising cases of rape, assault and domestic violence against women.     PILA said this barbaric action against women particularly the underaged does not only dehumanize the […]
Business

Coronavirus: Hyosung introduces ATM disinfection upgrades

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Citing the coronavirus outbreak, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) manufacturer, Hyosung America, said it had introduced disinfection protection for its ATMs to help fight against the spread of infectious diseases and help ease consumers’ ATM safety concerns. “The well-being of our ATM users is of the utmost importance, and we began working as soon as the […]

%d bloggers like this: