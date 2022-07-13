Business

Report: E-payment transactions climb to N34.24trn

Tony Chukwunyem Transactions through electronic payment (e-payment) channels increased by 6.36 per cent to N34.24 trillion in June 2022, from N32.19 trillion recorded in the previous month, according to a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC). Citing e-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) as well as its “thinkthank,” the firm also stated that the value of cheque transactions increased by 0.82 per cent to N274.01 billion in June 2022 from N271.79 billion in the previous month. However, the FDC report shows that the value of transactions through Point of Sale (POS) terminals dipped by 2.41 per cent to N666.36 billion in June from N682.82 billion in May.

 

 

this view when, in its report titled: “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics,” it stated that: “The COVID-19 pandemic changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government imposed lockdowns.” Analysts also point out that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s efforts to boost financial inclusion, which led the apex bank to launch the Agent Banking system in 2013, under which financial institutions (FIs) and Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) could appoint third parties as agents, equipped with POS terminals, to provide financial services on their behalf to members of the public, has accelerated the deployment of the terminals.

Similarly, the report indicates Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) transactions fell by 1.36 per cent to N1.56 trillion in June from N1.58 trillion in the previous month. The report stated that the increase in the aggregate value of e-payment transactions was “partly supported by increased spending ahead of the Eid-al- Adha celebration.”

According to the report, “analysis signals a new trend in value of transaction growth. Value of transactions rose by 11.45 per cent in June 2021 after declining consistently through 2017 to 2020.” They further stated that the rise in aggregate value of e-payment transactions last month shows that the “increased use of payment service banks (is) reflecting in the market.” Two of the country’s leading telcos, MTNN and AIRTEL, launched operations of their Payment Service Banks (PSBs) — MoMo and Smartcash — in May. With the latest e-payment data, it means that for the first six months of this year, the value  of e-payment transactions fell in January and April, compared with the increases recorded for February, March, May and June. In fact, New Telegraph’s analysis of data obtained from NIBSS indicates that although the value of transactions through POS terminals declined in June, it has maintained an upward trend in recent years. For instance, the data shows that the value of transactions through POS terminals rose to N18.10 trillion between 2017 and 2021 and that the number of POS terminals deployed by financial institutions in the country rose to 955,234 in January this year from 915, 519 at the end of December 2021.

 

This implies that the financial institutions deployed a total of 39,715 of such terminals in the one month period. Analysts attribute the surge in e-payment transactions to the growing adoption of e-payment channels, in the last few years, a development, analysts say, was accelerated by the impact of COVID- 19. The NIBSS gives credence to

 

