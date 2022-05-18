Report: E-payment transactions decline by 8.45% to N31.74trn in April

DROP

Tough economy triggers slowdown in e-commerce activities

Transactions through electronic payment (e-payment) channels fell by 8.45 per cent to N31.47 trillion in April 2022, from N34.67 trillion recorded in the previous month, a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), has shown.

The firm, which usually cites e-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), said the April 2022 numbers “reflect a slowdown in e-commerce activities.”

According to the report, “value of transactions will likely increase in coming months as election spending pick up.” Interestingly, in a report it released last month, FDC had predicted that the “value of transactions will increase towards N38 trillion in April as Easter and Ramadan festive period sets in.” New Telegraph’s findings show that the value of e-payment transactions headed south in January and April as against the increases recorded for February and March.

However, an analysis of data obtained from the NIBSS indicates that the drop in e-payment transactions recorded for January and April does not reflect the fact that the value of transactions through most e- payment channels has maintained an upward trend in recent years. For instance, the value of transactions through PoS terminals in the country rose to N18.10 trillion between 2017 and 2021.

Further analysis of the data shows that PoS transactions maintained an upward trend in the last five years, jumping by 356.27 per cent to N6.43 trillion in 2021 from N1.41 trillion in 2017. New Telegraph recently reported that the number of point of sale terminals deployed by financial institutions in the country headed north further to hit 955,234 in January this year from 915, 519 at the end of December 2021.

This implies that the financial institutions deployed a total of 39,715 of such terminals in the one month period. Also, compared with the 475,494 total number of deployed PoS terminals in the country, as of January 2021, it means that deployment of the terminals increased by 100.89 per cent (479,740) between January 2021 and January this year.

A breakdown of the data also shows that there has been a steady increase in the number of deployed PoS terminals in the last five years. Specifically, the total number of deployed PoS terminals in the industry increased from 113,51 at the end of January 2017 to 159,579 and 223,098 at the end of January 2018 and January 2019 respectively.

The number surged even further to 306, 409 and 475,494 at the end of January 2020 and January 2021 respectively. Analysts attribute the surge in e-payment transactions, as well as the sharp increase in the number of deployed PoS terminals, to the growing adoption of electronic payment (e-payment) channels, in the last few years, which was accelerated by the impact of COVID-19.

In fact, in its report titled: “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics,” the NIBSS stated that “COVID-19 changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government imposed lockdowns.”

Analysts also note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s efforts to boost financial inclusion, which led the apex bank to launch the Agent Banking system in 2013, under which, financial institutions and mobile money operators could appoint third parties as agents, equipped with PoS terminals, to provide financial services on their behalf to members of the public, has accelerated the deployment of the terminals.

But commenting on the decline in total value of e-payment transactions last month, the Head of Operations at a Lagos branch of a Tier-1 bank, who did want to be named, said that although more Nigerians were adopting e-payment, the tough economy was having an impact on the volume and value of transactions recorded through the various e-payment channels.

The bank official said: “Everyone is grappling with the tough economy; a lot of businesses are closing shop and many people are losing their jobs. If someone is not earning any or enough income, the volume and value of e-payment transactions such a person is able to carry out will naturally be affected.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...