Report: E-payment transactions fall by 7.62% to N31.63trn

DECLINE

Harsh economy is affecting volume, value of transactions

Transactions through electronic payment (e-payment) channels fell by 7.62 per cent to N31.63 trillion in July 2022 from N34.24 trillion recorded in the previous month, a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) has shown.

The firm, which cites e-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), said the decline in July 2022 numbers was “partly due to the decline in consumer demand and spending, as inflation bites hard,” adding that “value of transactions (will) declined further to N30.56 trillion in August due to exchange rate swings.”

Specifically, the FDC report indicates that the value of cheque transactions fell by 12.30 per cent to N240.32 billion in July 2022 from N274.01billion in the previous month.

Also, the report shows that Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) transactions fell by 11.82 per cent to N1.38 trillion in July from N1.56 trillion in June. Similarly, the value of NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions dropped by 7.72 per cent to N29.26 trillion in July from N31.74 trillion in the previous month, according to the report.

However, the report indicates that the value of transactions through Point of Sale (POS) terminals rose by 8.76 per cent to N724.73 billion in July from N666.36 billion in June.

With the latest e-payment data, it means that in the first seven months of this year, the total value of e-payment transactions has headed south in three months — January, April and July as against the increases recorded for February, March, May and June.

Analysts attribute the increase in the total value of e-payment transactions to the growing adoption of electronic payment (e-payment) channels, in the last few years, which was accelerated by the impact of COVID-19.

For instance, in its report titled, “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics,” the NIBSS stated: “CO VID-19 changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government-imposed lockdowns.”

Significantly, commenting on the decline in cheque usage, the NIBSS, in a report released in 2016, predicted that “we might witness the end of the cheque book by the year 2050.”

The company stated: “Globally, as the market share of cheques decline in the wake of increased adoption of contactless and real-time payments, a duopoly may likely develop in the non-cash market with cards and credit transfer (instant payments) dominating across most geographies.

“For instance, in the Asian- Pacific (APAC), China, South Korea and Australia recorded a 20 per cent drop in cheque usage although India recorded a 10.1 per cent increase in usage due majorly to her government’s demonetisation policy.

“In Nigeria, cheque transactions have continued on a downward spiral from its peak volume of 15.3 million in 2014 to 9 million in 2018. This is a -10 per cent CAGR over the five-year period; with a growth rate of -17 per cent when compared to 2017.

“Although, the volume of cheque transaction is decreasing, it is fair to say that its use is still relevant, especially amongst larger value transactions, bill payments, and payroll transactions.”

Industry watchers also believe that the CBN’s efforts to boost financial inclusion, which led the apex bank to launch the Agent Banking system in 2013, under which, financial institutions and Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) could appoint third parties as agents, equipped with PoS terminals, to provide financial services on their behalf to members of the public, has accelerated the deployment of the terminals.

However, commenting on the decline in total value of e-payment transactions last month, the Head of Operations at a Lagos branch of a Tier-1 bank, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told New Telegraph that although more Nigerians are adopting e-payments, the tough economy was having an impact on the volume and value of transactions recorded through the various e-payment channels.

The bank official said: “Everyone is grappling with the surging inflation. The economy is in a really bad shape; a lot of businesses are going bankrupt and many people are losing their jobs. It is only logical to expect that if people are not earning any or enough income, the volume and value of e-payment transactions will be impacted.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...