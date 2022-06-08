Report: E-payment transactions hit N32.19trn in May

Transactions through electronic channels (e-payment) increased by 1.42 per cent to N32.19 trillion in May 2022 from N31.74 trillion recorded in the previous month, according to a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC). The firm, which cited e-payment transactions data obtained from Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), also said that the value of cheque transactions increased by 5.70 per cent to N271.79 billion in May 2022 from N257.13 billion in the previous month.

Similarly, the data shows that the value of transactions through Point of Sale (POS) terminals rose by 2.95 per cent to N682.82 billion in May from N663.26 billion in April.

The report also shows that the value of NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions increased by 1.64 per cent to N29.65 trillion in May 2022 from N29.17 trillion in the previous month. However, the data indicates that the value of transactions through Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) dipped by 3.96 per cent to N1.58 trillion in May from N1.65 trillion in April.

The report noted that although the increase in the value of e-payment transactions in the month of May was 1.42 per cent higher compared to an 8.45 per cent decline in April, “the aggregate value of transactions is beginning to taper.”

It said that while the slowdown may be seasonal, the Ukraine crisis likely impacted the value of e-payment transactions in May. According to industry sources, the tough economy is having an impact on the volume and value of transactions recorded through the various e-payment channels. Confirming the slowdown in e-payment transactions in a chat with New Telegraph, the Head of Operations at a Lagos branch of a Tier-1 bank who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the tough economy was having an impact on the volume and value of transactions recorded through the various e-payment channels.

The bank official said: “The tough economy is affecting everyone; a lot of businesses are shutting down and many people are losing their jobs. If a business is not generating enough income, such a business will obviously record a drop in the volume and value of e-payment transactions that it carries out.” New Telegraph’s findings show that for the first five months of this year, the value of e-payment transactions fell in January and April compared with the increases recorded for February, March and May.

However, further analysis of data obtained from NIBSS indicates that the value of transactions through most e-payment channels has maintained an upward trend in recent years. For instance, the data shows that the value of transactions through POS terminals rose to N18.10 trillion between 2017 and 2021 and that the number of POS Terminals deployed by financial institutions in the country rose to 955,234 in January this year from 915,519 at the end of December 2021. This implies that the financial institutions deployed a total of 39,715 of such terminals in the one month period.

Analysts attribute the surge in e-payment transactions to the growing adoption of e-payment channels in the last few years, a development, analysts say, was accelerated by the outbreak of COVID-19. Indeed, in its report titled: “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics,” NIBSS stated that: “The COVID-19 pandemic changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments, as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government- imposed lockdowns.”

Analysts also point out that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s efforts to boost financial inclusion, which led the apex bank to launch the Agent Banking system in 2013, under which financial institutions (FIs) and mobile money operators (MMOs) could appoint third parties as agents, equipped with POS terminals, to provide financial services on their behalf to members of the public, has accelerated the deployment of the terminals.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...