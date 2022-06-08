Business

Report: E-payment transactions hit N32.19trn in May

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Transactions through electronic channels (e-payment) increased by 1.42 per cent to N32.19 trillion in May 2022 from N31.74 trillion recorded in the previous month, according to a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC). The firm, which cited e-payment transactions data obtained from Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), also said that the value of cheque transactions increased by 5.70 per cent to N271.79 billion in May 2022 from N257.13 billion in the previous month.

Similarly, the data shows that the value of transactions through Point of Sale (POS) terminals rose by 2.95 per cent to N682.82 billion in May from N663.26 billion in April.

The report also shows that the value of NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions increased by 1.64 per cent to N29.65 trillion in May 2022 from N29.17 trillion in the previous month. However, the data indicates that the value of transactions through Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) dipped by 3.96 per cent to N1.58 trillion in May from N1.65 trillion in April.

The report noted that although the increase in the value of e-payment transactions in the month of May was 1.42 per cent higher compared to an 8.45 per cent decline in April, “the aggregate value of transactions is beginning to taper.”

It said that while the slowdown may be seasonal, the Ukraine crisis likely impacted the value of e-payment transactions in May. According to industry sources, the tough economy is having an impact on the volume and value of transactions recorded through the various e-payment channels. Confirming the slowdown in e-payment transactions in a chat with New Telegraph, the Head of Operations at a Lagos branch of a Tier-1 bank who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the tough economy was having an impact on the volume and value of transactions recorded through the various e-payment channels.

The bank official said: “The tough economy is affecting everyone; a lot of businesses are shutting down and many people are losing their jobs. If a business is not generating enough income, such a business will obviously record a drop in the volume and value of e-payment transactions that it carries out.” New Telegraph’s findings show that for the first five months of this year, the value of e-payment transactions fell in January and April compared with the increases recorded for February, March and May.

However, further analysis of data obtained from NIBSS indicates that the value of transactions through most e-payment channels has maintained an upward trend in recent years. For instance, the data shows that the value of transactions through POS terminals rose to N18.10 trillion between 2017 and 2021 and that the number of POS Terminals deployed by financial institutions in the country rose to 955,234 in January this year from 915,519 at the end of December 2021. This implies that the financial institutions deployed a total of 39,715 of such terminals in the one month period.

Analysts attribute the surge in e-payment transactions to the growing adoption of e-payment channels in the last few years, a development, analysts say, was accelerated by the outbreak of COVID-19. Indeed, in its report titled: “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics,” NIBSS stated that: “The COVID-19 pandemic changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments, as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government- imposed lockdowns.”

Analysts also point out that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s efforts to boost financial inclusion, which led the apex bank to launch the Agent Banking system in 2013, under which financial institutions (FIs) and mobile money operators (MMOs) could appoint third parties as agents, equipped with POS terminals, to provide financial services on their behalf to members of the public, has accelerated the deployment of the terminals.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Analysts doubt restructuring of allocation formula

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Despite the recent announcement by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) that it will be ready to present a new revenue sharing formula to President Muhammadu Buhari for onward transmission to the National Assembly by December, analysts at United Capital Research have said that they don’t see the nation abandoning its current revenue […]
Business

Domino’s quarterly profit misses on higher COVID-19 costs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Domino’s Pizza Inc reported a smaller-than-expected profit on Thursday as high pandemic-related costs and staff bonuses offset a jump in demand for pizzas during the coronavirus crisis, sending the company’s shares down about 8%. The world’s largest pizza chain has thrived during the health crisis as diners staying at home craved more comfort food, […]
Business

SEC warns on proliferation of fake online platforms

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned the investing public on the proliferation of unregistered online investment and trading platforms claiming to be facilitating access to trading in securities listed in foreign markets. This was contained in a circular to capital market operators issued by the management of the Commission in Abuja, Thursday. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica