Report: E-payment transactions surge to N29.40trn

Transactions through Electronic payment (e-payment) channels increased by 1.84 per cent to N29.40 trillion in February 2022, from N28.87 trillion in the previous month, a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) has shown.

The report also indicates that at N29.40 trillion in February this year, the total value of e-payment transactions is 42.24 per cent higher than N20.67 trillion recorded for February 2021. While FDC did not disclose the source of its numbers, the firm usually cites data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS).

Specifically, the report shows that the value of cheque transactions rose by 9.50 per cent to N259.81 billion in February this year from N237.26 billion in the previous month. It also shows that value of Point of Sale (PoS) transactions was up by 0.23 per cent to N575.06 billion in February this year from N573.72 billion in the previous month.

Similarly, the report indicates that the value of NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions increased by 2.01 per cent to N27.18 trillion in February from N26.65 trillion in January. However, the report shows that the value of NIBSS Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) transactions dropped to N1.39 trillion in February from N1.42 trillion in the previous month. The report attributed the drop in value of NEFT transactions to the “seasonality effect.” It, however, predicted that the general upward trend recorded for transactions through e-payment channels will “continue in March on inventories build-up ahead of the Easter holiday.” New Telegraph’s review of NIBSS’ data shows that the value of transactions through most e- payment channels has maintained an upward trend in recent years. For instance, the value of transactions through POS terminals in the country rose to N18.10 trillion between 2017 and 2021. Further analysis of the data shows that POS transactions maintained an upward trend in the last five years, jumping by 356.27 per cent to N6.43 trillion in 2021 from N1.41 trillion in 2017. Citing NIBSS’ data, New Telegraph also recently reported that financial institutions in the country deployed a total of 456,234 POS terminals in 2021, compared with 156,123 in the previous year.

The report stated that the total number of deployed POS terminals in the industry increased from 459,285 at the end of December 2020 to 915,519 at the end of December last year. This implies that the financial institutions deployed a total of 456,234 terminals in 2021.

In addition, the NIBSS’ data shows that the total number of deployed POS terminals in the industry increased from 155.462 at the end of December 2017 to 217,283 and 303,162 at the end of December 2018 and December 2019 respectively.

Analysts attribute the surge in the number of deployed POS terminals and surge in POS transactions to the growing adoption of electronic payment (e-payment) channels in the last few years, as well as the impact of COVID-19.

In fact, in its report titled: “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics,” NIBSS stated that: “COVID-19 changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government imposed lockdowns.”

Analysts also point out that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s efforts to boost financial inclusion, which led it to introducing the Agent Banking system in 2013, under which financial institutions (FIs) and mobile money operators (MMOs) could appoint third parties as agents, equipped with POS terminals, to provide financial services on their behalf to members of the public, has helped to increase the deployment of the terminals.

The banking agents, popularly known as POS operators in Nigeria, have been recording a boom in their business, especially since COVID-19 spread to the country in February 2020

