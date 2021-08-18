Business

Report: E-payment transactions to hit N30trn in Q3’21

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The total value of transactions across electronic payment (e-payment) channels – Point of Sale (PoS), Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Instant Payment (NIP), cheques and the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Transfer (NEFT) – is likely to rise towards N30 trillion by the end of Q3’21, a new report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) has said.

The Chief Executive Officer, FDC, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, made the prediction in his presentation at the Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast session for the month of August. Citing figures obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), he noted that transactions across e-payment channels fell by an average of 2.8 per cent to N25.20 trillion in July from N25.93 trillion in June.

He, however, forecast that “value of transactions (is) expected to pick up in coming months and continue to rise towards N30 trillion in Q3.” The FDC boss stated that the expected rise in the value of epayment transactions “could stoke inflation and reduce credit demand,” adding that “receivables and inventory financing needs will fall as payment system improves.” New Telegraph’s findings show that the value of e-payment transactions in Q2’21 was generally lower than the previous quarter.

For instance, a total value of N21.19 trillion transactions through e-payment channels was recorded for the month of April. This increased to N21.27 trillion and N25.93 trillion in May and June respectively. Compared with the Q2 numbers, however, NIBSS data shows that in Q1’21, the Nigerian financial system recorded a surge in the value of e-payment transactions to N65.6 trillion indicating a whopping 82 per cent Year-on-Year, increase from N36.02 trillion in the corresponding period of 2020 (Q1’2020).

New Telegraph’s analysis of the NIBSS data indicates that the growth in e-payment transactions in Q1’21 was driven by transactions through mobile money operators (Mobile Inter-scheme), which recorded 100 per cent and 183 per cent growth, YoY, in volume and value of transactions respectively to 486.36 million and N1.29 trillion in Q1’21 from 244.16 million and N451 billion in Q1’20. Similarly, data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that the value of e-payment transitions rose year-on-year by 325 per cent to N704.04 trillion in 2020 from N165.8 trillion in 2019. Likewise, the volume of e-payment transactions rose YoY by 142 per cent to 7.16 billion in 2020 from 2.96 billion in 2019.

However, this newspaper recently reported that while latest NIBSS’ data, for instance, shows that the value of transactions through PoS terminals in the first six months of this year stood at N3.01 trillion, representing an increase by 50.02 per cent compared with the N2.03 trillion recorded value of transactions through PoS terminals in the first half of 2020, the numbers do indicate that the value of transactions through the terminals dropped for the third consecutive month to stand at N503.91 billion in June this year.

Specifically, from N531.38 billion in March (the highest recorded so far this year) the value of PoS transactions fell to N507.86 billion and N503.96 billion in April and May respectively. Furthermore, NIBSS’ data shows that from a peak of N574.37 billion in December last year, the value of PoS transactions dropped to N489.24 billion and N468.9 billion in January and February respectively. Industry sources said that the decline in the value of PoS transactions in the last three months was due to the impact of the tough economy as well as an increasing number of customers preferring to use mobile banking applications for their transactions instead of PoS terminals.

In a chat with New Telegraph, the Head of Operations at a Tier 2 bank, who did not want to be named, blamed the decline in the value of POS transactions in recent months to the tough economic conditions in the country. The bank official said: “The high rate of inflation has drastically affected purchasing power, so the average Nigerian is cautious about expenses and this affects the amount that is transferred or withdrawn through electronic payment channels such as PoS terminals, automated teller machines (ATMs) and mobile banking apps. “Besides, many Nigerians have either lost their jobs or have been forced by their employers to accept pay cuts. With limited or no income at all, people would definitely cut down on making transfers and withdrawals through electronic payment channels.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NG Eagle booting amid uncertainty

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

A new airline, which is probably going to be the country’s national carrier, is said to be going through finishing touches at the moment. WOLE SHADARE writes that to bring to fruition the long-awaited airline, the promoters need to clear some rough edges   Unanswered questions The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has […]
Business

Facebook tweaks ad tools ahead of Apple’s privacy changes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Wednesday it is making changes to its advertising tools to comply with an upcoming privacy update by Apple Inc (AAPL.O), limiting the effectiveness of data collection features used by advertisers. The world’s biggest social media company has been at loggerheads with Apple’s ‘App Tracking Transparency’ feature, expected to kick in with the […]
Business

FG: How $3.15bn loan was secured for OML 13

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

REASON Why PIB must be passed on time   The Federal Government has given insight into the why funding was secured for upstream projects in Nigeria like the $3.15 billion Alternative Financing Package with Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and other partners for the development of NPDC’s OML 13, despite COVID-19 effect […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica