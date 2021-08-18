Report: E-payment transactions to hit N30trn in Q3’21

The total value of transactions across electronic payment (e-payment) channels – Point of Sale (PoS), Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Instant Payment (NIP), cheques and the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Transfer (NEFT) – is likely to rise towards N30 trillion by the end of Q3’21, a new report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) has said.

The Chief Executive Officer, FDC, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, made the prediction in his presentation at the Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast session for the month of August. Citing figures obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), he noted that transactions across e-payment channels fell by an average of 2.8 per cent to N25.20 trillion in July from N25.93 trillion in June.

He, however, forecast that “value of transactions (is) expected to pick up in coming months and continue to rise towards N30 trillion in Q3.” The FDC boss stated that the expected rise in the value of epayment transactions “could stoke inflation and reduce credit demand,” adding that “receivables and inventory financing needs will fall as payment system improves.” New Telegraph’s findings show that the value of e-payment transactions in Q2’21 was generally lower than the previous quarter.

For instance, a total value of N21.19 trillion transactions through e-payment channels was recorded for the month of April. This increased to N21.27 trillion and N25.93 trillion in May and June respectively. Compared with the Q2 numbers, however, NIBSS data shows that in Q1’21, the Nigerian financial system recorded a surge in the value of e-payment transactions to N65.6 trillion indicating a whopping 82 per cent Year-on-Year, increase from N36.02 trillion in the corresponding period of 2020 (Q1’2020).

New Telegraph’s analysis of the NIBSS data indicates that the growth in e-payment transactions in Q1’21 was driven by transactions through mobile money operators (Mobile Inter-scheme), which recorded 100 per cent and 183 per cent growth, YoY, in volume and value of transactions respectively to 486.36 million and N1.29 trillion in Q1’21 from 244.16 million and N451 billion in Q1’20. Similarly, data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that the value of e-payment transitions rose year-on-year by 325 per cent to N704.04 trillion in 2020 from N165.8 trillion in 2019. Likewise, the volume of e-payment transactions rose YoY by 142 per cent to 7.16 billion in 2020 from 2.96 billion in 2019.

However, this newspaper recently reported that while latest NIBSS’ data, for instance, shows that the value of transactions through PoS terminals in the first six months of this year stood at N3.01 trillion, representing an increase by 50.02 per cent compared with the N2.03 trillion recorded value of transactions through PoS terminals in the first half of 2020, the numbers do indicate that the value of transactions through the terminals dropped for the third consecutive month to stand at N503.91 billion in June this year.

Specifically, from N531.38 billion in March (the highest recorded so far this year) the value of PoS transactions fell to N507.86 billion and N503.96 billion in April and May respectively. Furthermore, NIBSS’ data shows that from a peak of N574.37 billion in December last year, the value of PoS transactions dropped to N489.24 billion and N468.9 billion in January and February respectively. Industry sources said that the decline in the value of PoS transactions in the last three months was due to the impact of the tough economy as well as an increasing number of customers preferring to use mobile banking applications for their transactions instead of PoS terminals.

In a chat with New Telegraph, the Head of Operations at a Tier 2 bank, who did not want to be named, blamed the decline in the value of POS transactions in recent months to the tough economic conditions in the country. The bank official said: “The high rate of inflation has drastically affected purchasing power, so the average Nigerian is cautious about expenses and this affects the amount that is transferred or withdrawn through electronic payment channels such as PoS terminals, automated teller machines (ATMs) and mobile banking apps. “Besides, many Nigerians have either lost their jobs or have been forced by their employers to accept pay cuts. With limited or no income at all, people would definitely cut down on making transfers and withdrawals through electronic payment channels.”

