Report: EFCC arrests former FIRS Chairman, Tunde Fowler, over alleged N5bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested a former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, over an alleged N5 billion fraud perpetrated under his watch.

Fowler, a long-time ally of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is currently being interrogated at the Lagos office of the EFCC, reports online news portal, SaharaReporters.

The news outlet recalled that nine senior officials of the agency were detained by the EFCC over an alleged multi-billion naira fraud in 2019.

Fowler was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 after a query for worsening tax revenues since 2015.

