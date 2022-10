…as Akwa Ibom community to partner State Govt The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has commended the Akwa Ibom cpommunity, Abuja for their continuous supports to the state government and charged members of the community to channel their rich expertise and professionalism to the development of the state for […]

Seven persons have been confirmed dead, with many others injured, after armed Fulani herdsmen attacked Abagena community housing Internally Displaced Persons camp in Makurdi Local government Area of Benue State. It was learnt that angry youths, who were enraged by the killings, took the Makurdi-Lafia road to protest on Tuesday morning, blocking the roads […]

As part of efforts to engender issue-based campaigns in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, legal experts, university dons and other crucial stakeholders have called on journalists and social media enthusiasts to shun cybercrimes and other press related infractions. The caution was given on Monday, May 2, 2022 during a one-day workshop organised by the […]

