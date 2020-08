Hafiz Bayero, a special adviser to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has died in an accident on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway on Monday.

Although details of the accident were still sketchy at the time of this report but a photograph of the accident scene obtained by SaharaReporters showed the extent of damage.

People around the scene managed to bring the body of Bayero out of his vehicle with registration number 12E-04KD.

