Business

Report: Emerging markets burn through FX reserves in 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Emerging markets have been consuming their stockpiles of foreign exchange reserves this year at a faster pace than in previous bouts of currency weakness as central banks fight to defend their currencies against the mighty U.S. dollar, Reuters said in a report yesterday. China, which holds the world’s largest total forex reserves in excess of $3 trillion, drew down $195 billion from January to August this year, according to Chinese central bank data.

This was more than six times the $30 billion it depleted over the same period in 2018, during the Federal Reserve’s previous tightening cycle. During another strong dollar phase in 2014, China’s forex reserves fell by $61 billion from March to October. “A lot of central banks are facing that extremely difficult choice right now, when their currencies are depreciating against the dollar,” said Ana Jelenkovic, sovereign strategist of the emerging markets group at Marathon Asset Management, referring to currency reserves.

“Do they let that be the buffer, do they let that absorb the shock? Or do you use some of your assets, reserve buffers, if you think this is just sort of a temporary shock?” India’s forex reserves had fallen by $71 billion by August this year, while Brazil lost $29 billion by September. In contrast, during 2014’s dollar strength, both countries had recorded an increase in their reserves in the eight months to October. The rupee is down almost 10% against the dollar this year. While Brazil’s reserves have also fallen, it has seen its real rise about 5%, supported by one of the highest reserves to shortterm external debt ratios among emerging markets.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

World Bank: Encouraging subsidy removal for Nigeria’s economic growth

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Bank recently issued a dire warning on the state of Nigeria’s economy, predicting that both the federal and state governments would be unable to pay salaries from next year, if the subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS) is not scrapped by February. TONY CHUKWUNYEM writes on the Bretton Woods institution’s stance that removing […]
Business

FRSC plans special Eid-el-Kabir patrol

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…urge motorists to obey traffic rules   It is another festive season again, with the gradual easing of lockdown and lifting of restrictions on interstate movement, traffic volume is expected to rise, heavy traffic congestion and act of lawlessness by motorists is also expected to rise.   To curtail these tendencies and ensure that all […]
Business

Egbin surges ratings for Nigeria’s investment, sports

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Biggest power generation company in sub-Saharan Africa, Egbin Power Plc, has surged the ratings and hope for investments and Sports development in Nigeria.   Egbin Power Pl’s Football Club, the Strike Force, beat a team of the National Control Centre (NCC) 4-1 in a friendly match watched live by two ex- Super Eagles, Friday Ekpo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica