Metro & Crime

Report: Emir of Biu is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Traditional ruler of Biu in Borno State, Alhaji Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu, is dead.
The cause of the monarch’s death was not stated by the family, who described his demise as a huge loss.
He was 79 at the time of his death and ascended the throne in 1989.
“We lost our father a pillar to Biu Emirate and Borno entirely, the Emir of Biu.
“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him the highest place in Jannatil firdaus,” a member of the family said while confirming the incident to online news portal, SaharaReporters.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police kill kidnapper, rescue NYSC member, other

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Police in Ogun State yesterday clashed with suspected kidnappers on the Sagamu-Ijebu- Ode highway, killing one of them during a fierce gun battle. The police also rescued two kidnapped victims, including a serving female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident. Oyeyemi […]
Metro & Crime

Fraud: Court frees ex-OAU VC, bursar

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo yesterday discharged and acquitted former Acting Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof. Anthony Elujoba, and former Acting Bursar, Mrs. Josephine Akeredolu, over fraud charges. Elujoba and Akeredolu were prosecuted for abuse of office, fraud and conspiracy by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara announces virtual digital training 2.0 for youths

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

• Targets 10,000 applicants Kwara State government has announced a three-week virtual digital training for youths as part of its ongoing efforts to drive innovation and give young people the skills of the future.   Application for the training runs from September 1 to 14. The virtual training, which is the second phase of a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: