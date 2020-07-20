Report: Employment plunges on COVID-19 crisis

The Nigerian economy continues to reel from the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as Stanbic IBTC PLC’s latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) shows difficulties in paying staff led to a record fall in employment as well as a sharp drop in business confidence.

According to the, “the impact of COVID-19 led to a marked drop in confidence regarding the 12-month outlook for business activity.

In fact, sentiment was the lowest in the survey’s six-and-a-half year history.” Stanbic IBTC’s PMI readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show a deterioration.

The lender said its latest survey shows the headline PMI rose to 46.4 in June, up from 40.7 in May to signal a softer deterioration in business conditions in the private sector, adding that operating conditions have now worsened in three consecutive months. According to the report, “both output and new orders continued to fall, albeit at reduced rates.

Restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a lack of customers and insufficient funds to commit to new orders were all mentioned by respondents. New export orders also fell, and to a greater extent than total new business.

“Difficulties in paying staff led to a third successive fall in employment. Moreover, the rate of job cuts was the fastest since the survey began in January 2014.

A combination of pay cuts and job losses resulted in a decline in staff costs, also the sharpest on record.

“In contrast to falling staff costs, purchase prices continued to increase substantially, with the rate of inflation hitting a new record for the third month running. Raw material shortages and currency weakness were reportedly behind the latest rise in purchase prices.

The strong increase in purchase costs fed through to a steep rise in selling prices, with the rate of inflation little- changed from the record posted in May,” it said. Commenting on the report, Economist at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Gbolahan Taiwo, said: “Business activities in the Nigerian private sector remained firmly in contraction territory in June although the easing of containment measures have ensured activities continue to pick up month-on-month.

The June PMI reading rose to 46.4 in June from 40.7 in May as output and new orders improved markedly. “With Covid-19 incidences in Nigeria still largely on the rise, proving that community transmission is in full effect, we remain cautious above the level of improvement expected over the remainder of the year.

In all likelihood, a major part of the services sector will not recover, say to their pre-pandemic levels, perhaps until a vaccine is found. We believe the FX liquidity shortages in the country with increasing backlog of demand will likely continue to dampen the level of economic recovery erstwhile expected.

“More concerning is the employment sub-index which fell to its lowest on record in June at 47.1 as businesses continue to struggle to maintain wages during this economic slowdown. Official unemployment numbers haven’t been published since Q3:18 which was at 23.1 per cent. This statistic undoubtedly has worsened since the turn of the year and could in turn impact aggregate demand meaningfully, leading to lower output.”

Like this: Like Loading...