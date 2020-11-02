Report: Execution algorithms boost FX markets

Execution Algorithms (EAs) – designed to buy or sell a predefined amount of foreign exchange, according to a set of user instructions, have seen a rise in usage amid an increasingly decentralised and fragmented trading environment, according to a Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Markets Committee report released at the weekend.

The report titled, “FX execution algorithms and market functioning,” however, noted that while EAs have helped support price discovery and market functioning, they also have the potential to create new risks.

The report examines the drivers and implications of the increase in EA usage in FX markets, drawing on a unique survey of 70 sophisticated market participants globally and extensive industry-wide outreach, and providing distinctive perspectives on the use of EAs, including by central banks.

Prepared by a study group led by Andréa Maechler, Member of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank, it concludes that while EAs improve market functioning, they also create new challenges. In particular, they transfer execution risk from dealers to end users; contribute to changing liquidity dynamics and the underlying market structure; and raise the bar for market participants in accessing the data, skills and tools required to navigate this market successfully.

“The report provides an insightful stocktake of the growing use of FX execution algorithms by a broad range of participants in FX markets, and highlights both the benefits and the potential risks of such execution algorithms. This will help market participants gain a deeper understanding of such elements, which are becoming increasingly important in FX markets,” said Jacqueline Loh, Deputy Managing Director, Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Chair of the Markets Committee.

EAs may also create self-reinforcing loops and exacerbate sharp price moves, although initial observations from the Covid-19 pandemic suggest that these risks may be less acute than expected.

Still, the BIS believes further research is needed.

“While the focus of the report is on the FX market, many of the findings are also of broader relevance to other fast-paced electronic markets experiencing similar trends. As those markets continue to evolve rapidly, access to high-quality data, novel skills and adequate tools becomes key in this context,” said Ms Maechler

