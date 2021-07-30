News

Report: FBI officials meet Baba To Demand Abba Kyari's Arrest, Extradition

Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation met with Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba to urge that Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari be arrested and extradited to the United States, NEWS DIRECT is reporting.

According to a reliable source, four FBI agents met with the IGP on Thursday to request that Nigeria’s famed cop, Kyari, be extradited to the US for questioning in connection with the operations of alleged serial online fraudster Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi.

According to the source, the agents returned on Friday (today) to ensure that their requests be honored, citing the case’s importance.

He said: “FBI agents met with the IGP yesterday (Thursday) to demand Abba Kyari’s arrest and extradition to the United States citing the urgency of the case. Four FBI agents returned to the IG’s office this morning, they are there asking the IGP to release Kyari for interrogation.”

Meanwhile, as of Thursday night, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, had ordered an internal investigation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s charges and indictment processes against Kyari.

On Thursday night, the force’s spokesperson, Frank Mba, posted a statement on the force’s Facebook page.

The force also declared that it is dedicated to pursuing justice and improving its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

It promised Nigerians that it would keep the public updated on the case’s progress.

The statement read: “Sequel to the receipt of allegations and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

“Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.”

