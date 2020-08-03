Sports

Report: Finally, Man United offload Sanchez

It’s a huge relief to Manchester United’s Manager and the club’s hierarchy as the club finally got Alexis Sanchez off their books after Inter Milan agreed to sign the Chilean winger permanently.

Sanchez’s career at Manchester United has not worked out following his move in January 2018

 

According to Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, Inter’s Sporting Director Beppe Marotta has agreed on a deal with United, which will see the Serie Aside part with £13.5million for him.

 

The report also suggests that the move will be announced after Inter’s Europa League clash with Getafe on Wednesday – in which he was named in the Serie A side’s squad for the remainder of the competition on Monday.

 

It will come as a massive relief for United who were desperate to offload Sanchez considering how he was earning a whopping £350,000 a week at Old Trafford while hardly playing.

 

His ongoing injury issues and lack of game time saw United ship him off to the San Siro where he has rediscovered some of the form that made him one of the most sought-after players during his time at Arsenal.
However, while out on loan, United were paying the bulk of his mammoth wages which proved to be a massive stumbling block when trying to move him on permanently.

 

Inter have been contributing around £150,000-a-week to his wages but were keen to avoid paying the full amount should he sign for the club.
This has now been avoided, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who have claimed that Sanchez has agreed to spread his huge £13.5m salary over a three-year deal at Inter, taking him through until June 2023.

 

Inter have also signed Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young from United in the past year, and coach Antonio Conte is keen to keep Sanchez as well.

 

The 31-year-old winger was due back at United on August 7 with nearly two years left on a contract but the news will see him remain in Italy while putting Old Trafford behind him.

 

Sanchez has contributed four goals and nine assists during his loan spell with Inter, which has largely been hampered by a tendon injury.

 

Sanchez joined United in January 2018 from Premier League rivals Arsenal – where he enjoyed incredible individual success – in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan but his time at Old Trafford quickly turned into a nightmare.
Sanchez has played just 45 times overall for the Red Devils, scoring only five goals and producing a mere nine assists.

