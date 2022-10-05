Report: Financial wellness tools reduce employee attrition

Against the background of surveys showing that businesses have seen a 46 per cent increase in resignations over the past year, the Bank of America’s 12th annual Workplace Benefits Report released over the weekend, indicates that majority of employers, 84 per cent, report that financial wellness tools can reduce attrition and 81 per cent said the tools attract better employees.

According to a press release, additional findings of the report, which surveyed 824 employees and 846 employers in February and another 478 employees in July, include: 97 per cent of employers feel responsible for employee’s financial well being; 84 per cent of employers feel responsible for employee’s retirement and healthcare needs; only 56 per cent of employees are confident they will reach retirement goals; only 38 per cent of employees understand social security benefits and 49 per cent of white employees feel

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...