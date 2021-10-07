Business

Report: Firms uncertain on climate change impact

As the costs of climate change mount and a business- as-usual approach becomes untenable, financial firms still have a lot of uncertainty when it comes to how climate change will affect their businesses, according to a recent survey by the GARP Risk Institute.

The survey found that just six per cent of firms think that climate risk is fully priced in, though President of GARP Risk Institute, Jo Paisley, was quoted by Yahoo Finance as saying: “Quite a lot of them do think that it’s partially priced and I think what we’re seeing across the risk profession and the finance profession, is just a growing awareness, a growing understanding of the risks.”

The survey, in its third year running, polled 78 financial firms worldwide, encompassing 47 banks, 20 asset managers and 11 other firms in insurance and financial market infrastructure. The firms ranked the availability of reliable models and data and regulatory uncertainty as the top challenges to building out their climate risk strategies.

The GARP survey found that financial firms prioritized transition risks over physical risks or portfolio alignment. They’re also more confident about managing climate risks over the short term than over the long term: Threefourths of the firms said they were more confident about the resilience of their climate strategies in the next one to five years than in the next 10 to 15 years.

