Report: Firms worried over financial problems

With the economy still reeling from the impact of the coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic, a lot of firms are worried about financial problems, unfavourable economic climate, insufficient power supply among other challenges, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) July 2020 Business Expectations Survey (BES) report. According to the report, “respondent firms identified insufficient power supply (68.5 points), competition 62.5 unfavourable economic climate (62.0 points), financial problems (60.7 points), high interest rate (60.5 points), unclear economic laws (57.9 points), unfavourable political climate (52.8 points), insufficient demand (52.4 points), access to credit (50.7 points) and lack of equipment (38.2 points) as major factors constraining business activity in the current month.”

The report, which was released by the apex bank yesterday, also shows that at -7.9 index points, the overall Confidence Index (CI) indicated firms’ pessimism on the overall macro economy in the month of July. It stated that the pessimism on the macro economy was driven by the opinion of respondent firms from agric/ services (-4.8 points), manufacturing (-2.9 points) and the construction sector (-0.5 point), as well as businesses that are neither import nor export-oriented (-5.6 points), import-oriented (-1.8 point), export-oriented (-0.4 point), and both import- export-oriented (-0.2 point).

