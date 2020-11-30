Report: Gbolagade Busari, Ex-3SC Chairman Is Dead

The immediate past Chairman of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Alhaji Gbolagade Busari is dead.

The journalist cum football administrator was said to have passed on early Monday morning at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Details of the cause of his death, however, remain sketchy as at the time of going to press.

Busso, as the late 3SC boss was well known, was for years a practising journalst, having worked with notable media houses like the defunct Sketch newspapers.

He was one time a Special Assistant to the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi when the latter was in office as the governor of Oyo State.

Busso was later appointed the Executive Chairman of 3SC by the late governor Ajimobi, a position he held until 2019.

His remains will be interred later Monday, according to Islamic rights.

Like this: Like Loading...