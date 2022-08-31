Report: GDP growth in OECD nations remains weak in Q2’22

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)’s 38 member nations for Q2’22 rose by 0.3 per cent quarter-onquarter (QoQ) according to provisional estimates, equal to the growth in the previous quarter. In the G7, QoQ GDP growth increased slightly in Q2 2022, by 0.2 per cent, compared with zero growth in Q1’22. The G7 result reflects a mixed picture. On the one hand, GDP growth was negative in the United States and the United Kingdom (both minus 0.1 per cent), and GDP growth in Germany slowed down sharply (0.1 per cent compared to 0.8 per cent in the previous quarter). On the other hand, growth turned positive in Japan and France (0.5 per cent) and picked up pace in Italy (1.0 per cent) and Canada (1.1 per cent). Among other OECD countries for which data are available for Q2’22, the picture was also mixed. Of the countries closest to the war in Ukraine, Poland moved from GDP growth of 2.5 per cent in Q1’22 to a contraction of 2.3 per cent in the following quarter. In Q2’22, Latvia and Lithuania also saw a change from positive GDP growth to contraction (minus 1.4 per cent and minus 0.4 per cent respectively), while growth in Hungary slowed from 2.1 per cent to 1.1 per cent.
