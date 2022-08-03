Business

Report: Global crypto ATM market to hit $472m by 2027

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The global crypto Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market will grow from $46.45 million in 2022 to $472.18 million by 2027, Research and Markets said in a new report, adding that the market will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 59.01% during the forecast period. According to the report, the key market drivers for the predicted growth include demand for crypto fund transfers in developing countries, changing monetary regulations and increased presence of crypto ATMs in gas stations, restaurants and other locations. However, the report said that there is still uncertainty regarding cryptocurrency regulations as well as lack of overall knowledge of cryptocurrency which is holding the market back. It said: “Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Crypto ATM Market stakeholders.

These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. “Forces of market dynamics may be related to macroeconomic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

“As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.” Cryptocurrency ATMs are internet-connected kiosks that allow investors to pay cash such as naira, dollars, Euros, or pounds, for digital currencies like Bitcoin or sell cryptocurrency for cash on the spot.

However, unlike conventional bank ATMs, cryptocurrency ATMs don’t connect users to their bank accounts and many only allow withdrawal of funds. Analysts note that cryptocurrency usage is skyrocketing and that the United States alone has over 50, 000 crypto ATMs. Experts warn that there is a risk of criminal using cryptocurrency transactions to defraud victims because crypto offers an anonymous, hard to trace and often nonrefundable way for cryptocurrency scammers to steal money.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Oil extends losses as stockpile rise amid weakening demand

Posted on Author Reporter

Oil prices fell for a second day on Friday, pressured by a surprise rise in U.S. stockpiles as the coronavirus pandemic continues to erode demand for fuels. Brent crude was down 18 cents, or 0.5 per cent at $39.88 a barrel by 0337 GMT, after falling nearly two per cent on Thursday. U.S. crude dropped […]
Business

Pandemic turns Europe’s retail sector on its head as shoppers stay close to home

Posted on Author Reporter

  City centre shops and malls may have lost their lustre during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as lockdowns ease across Europe many stores in and around residential areas stand to benefit as consumers remain reluctant to venture far from home. While retail sales appear to be rebounding – surging 17.8% in the euro zone in […]
Business

FMN’s subsidiary rewards top performing customers

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Golden Fertiliser company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) and one of the country’s leading fertiliser blending and distribution companies with a capacity of 450,000MTPA, has rewarded its top-performing customers for their significant contributions to the company’s success. Golden Fertiliser stated during its recently organised annual customer conference in Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica