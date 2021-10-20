Report: Global FDI rebounds to $852bn in H1’21

Global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows rebounded in the first half of 2021, hitting $852 billion on the back of growing investor confidence, the latest Investment Trends Monitor by the United Nations (UN) Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has said.

The report, which was released yesterday, stated that the growth in FDI in the first half of 2021 had already recovered over 70 per cent of the loss induced by COVID-19 last year.

According to the report, developed economies recorded the biggest increase in new investments, with FDI reaching an estimated $424 billion in the first half of the year, more than three times the levels recorded last year.

FDI flows in developing economies also grew significantly, totalling $427 billion, with East and Southeast Asian countries recording a 25 per cent increase.

FDI flows in Central and South America have recovered to near prepandemic levels, while several other economies across Africa and West and Central Asia have seen some “upticks.”

The UNCTAD report further showed that the global FDI outlook for the full year had improved from previous forecasts.

However, the UNCTAD said the duration of the pandemic and pace of vaccinations, especially in developing economies, as well as the speed of implementation of infrastructure investment stimulus, labour and supply chain bottlenecks, energy prices and inflationary pressures, remained important factors of uncertainty

