Report: Global inflation likely to have peaked

Key data indicators suggest that this year’s rampant global inflation has peaked and that the pace of headline price growth is set to slow in the coming months, the Financial Times has reported. According to the report, factory gate prices, shipping rates, commodity prices and inflation expectations have all begun to subside from their recent record levels. These data series are widely watched by economists and policymakers as they provide an early indication of the trends that will shape the headline inflation calculation.

The report said economists believe that the figures suggest that price pressures on global supply chains are easing, making it likely that headline inflation will fall from the historically high rates that hit household finances and business activity in recent months. That would be welcome news for leading central banks, which have been raising interest rates rapidly in a co-ordinated effort to tame inflation, risking plunging major economies into recession by doing so. “Inflation is likely at its apex,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. The easing of price pressures and supply delivery bottlenecks “presage the coming moderation in consumer prices,” he said.

Global inflation hit a record 12.1 per cent in October according to Moody’s estimates; that will be the “high water mark” for consumer prices, Zandi said. Inflation has already peaked across emerging markets, according to Capital Economics, with consumer prices falling in Brazil, Thailand and Chile, while recent data shows a weakening of some price pressures in developed economies. In Germany, factory gate prices fell 4.2 per cent in October compared with the previous month — the largest monthly fall since 1948. In the US and the UK, annual producer price inflation has been slowing since the summer.

Nearly all the G20 group of leading economies that have released their October producer price indices reported a slower pace of annual growth than in the previous month, including Spain, Mexico, Portugal and Poland. Jennifer McKeown, chief global economist at Capital Economics, expects global headline inflation to begin to fall next year on the back of lower prices for most commodities as demand weakens. High energy prices this year would flatten out in 2023, she said. “Our estimate is that food and energy effects together will knock about three percentage points off headline consumer price inflation in the advanced economies on average over the next six months,” she said.

