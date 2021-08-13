Report: Global M&A volumes hit $3.6trn in 2021

The total value of pending and completed Global Merger and Acquisition (M&A) deals announced in 2021 has already touched $3.6 trillion year-to-date, surpassing the full-year tally of $3.59 trillion in 2020, latest data released by Refinitiv shows. According to the report, so far this year, 35,128 deals have been announced, a 24 pjump over last year. The report said the surge has been aided by low interest rates and soaring stock prices. “The M&A momentum points to a fundamentally strong market looking ahead. This pace of dealmaking could continue for the next 18 to 24 months, with new financing solutions and sectors driving activity,” said Andrea Guerzoni, global vice chair at Ernst & Young. “The strong demand from private equity and the rebound in SPAC acquisitions …. should support a robust deal pipeline in the near to mid-term,” he added. The United States alone accounted for $2.14 trillion worth of M&A deals this year, while Europe and the Asia-Pacific raked in $657 billion and $620 billion respectively. The technology sector, which typically accounts for the majority of deal volume every quarter, continued to lead the way — deals worth $799 billion were announced from the sector. Financial services M&A volumes stood at $442 billion, while industrials accounted for $438 billion. Acquisitions by blankcheck companies or SPACs (special-purpose acquisition companies) also hit a record $495 billion in the year-to-date period.
