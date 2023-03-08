Business

Report: Global prepaid card market to hit $21.7bn by 2027

The global prepaid card market will grow from $15 billion in 2022 to $16.32 billion in 2023 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8per cent. It is also expected to grow to $21.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4 per cent, a report by Research and Markets has said. The report, which covered regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, shows that Asia Pacific was the largest region in the prepaid card market in 2022 followed by Western Europe.

“Prepaid cards are similar to debit cards and permit the consumer to spend money up to the amount loaded on the card for making purchases, paying gas bills, shopping, and paying online bills. Therefore, increasing usage of prepaid cards is expected to propel the growth of the prepaid card market in the coming years,” the report said. It explained that “revenue generated from the cards market include all processing and service fees levied by banks and financial institutions for processing card-based payments.

The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.” According to the report, the increased usage of prepaid cards as a substitute for traditional bank cards is a key factor driving the growth of the prepaid card market. The report, however, stated that the increasing incidents of fraudulent cases were expected to hamper the growth of the prepaid card market in the coming years, adding that “card fraud losses are sustained on all credit, debit, prepaid general-purpose, and private-label payment cards distributed around the world by payment card issuers, retailers, purchasers of card purchases from retailers, and acquirers of card transactions at ATMs.”

