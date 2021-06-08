Report: Global spending on cloud services surpasses $300bn

Nigeria loses tax to foreign firms

A report by TradingPlatforms. com has revealed that firms involved in cloud services earned over $300 billion in 2020. The news came as Nigeria is reportedly losing huge sums in form of tax to foreign firms with regard to securing cloud services. Cloud Services have become an integral part of business operations for many large companies.

According to data presented by TradingPlatforms.com, global public IT cloud services market revenue for 2020 was at $312.4 billion – a 34 per cent increase from 2019.

Africa business Communities reports that in 2016, global spending on public IT cloud services was just under $100 billion. In 2021 that figure has ballooned to a healthy $312.4 billion after experiencing a 34 per cent increase from 2019’s $233.4 billion revenue. In the four-year period from 2016-2020, revenue from spending on cloud services grew at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.31 per cent.

Of the three main types of cloud services, Software as a Service (SaaS) still accounts for the largest share of total revenue with a 63 per cent share. In 2020 SaaS revenue amounted to $197.6 billion, which is a 33 per cent increase from 2019’s $148.5.

From 2016-2020 SaaS revenue grew at a CAGR of 34.1 per cent Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) held the second-largest share of the revenue accounting for 21.5 per cent of total revenue. IaaS experienced the largest growth among the three main types of cloud services with a 37 per cent increase in revenue from $49 billion in 2019 to $67.2 billion in 2020.

From 2016-2020 IaaS had a staggering CAGR of almost 40 per cent. Platform as a Service (PaaS) revenue accounts for just 15 per cent of total revenue and experienced a 32.6 per cent increase from $35.9 billion in 2019 to $47.6 billion in 2020. PaaS experienced a CAGR of 42.42 per cent from 2016-2020, the highest out of the three main types of cloud services despite experiencing the lowest YoY growth.

Rex Pascual, editor at Trading Platforms, commented: “The cloud services industry was already gathering strong momentum prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. Lockdowns across the world resulted in many businesses rapidly shifting to cloud-based services giving the industry its highest YoY growth to date. Expect the industry to sustain this growth as many more businesses see the value in the adaptability of cloud services even in a post-pandemic world.”

In the case of Nigeria, in another report, the Chief Executive Officer of Cloudflex Computing Services Limited, Mr. Aderemi Adejumo, had said that the Nigerian government was losing tax because the revenue that should come to local companies was going abroad.

He said: “You see, this is the challenge with development. The challenge with development is that, how do you tax something on the internet. Because the way you tax, a transaction is you tell the local vendor, add withholding tax, add this and that tax, you don’t have that jurisdiction, if the person is buying directly outside of the country. “So, you can’t go to Amazon and say add Nigeria’s tax if a Nigerian company is buying. Rather, Nigerian companies are paying tax to the country where the service provider is domiciled

And let’s not get this wrong, I’m not saying this in a discriminatory way, but I’m just saying that if more was done within, there’ll be more development and we will all be winners. “So, some people may say that, why are you asking for these things, that it’s selfish. No, we’re saying this for the economy and for all operators. I’m not the only cloud company in Nigeria.

There are several cloud companies. So if you choose to be within Nigeria, you’re still going to make a choice locally as to which local company you’re going to go with.

So it’s not about me, it’s a collective sort of discussion, and there’s collective benefit, because if more people are employed here, and there’s more money within the system, everybody benefits. Even you the person that is paying locally, you will benefit from it.”

