Report: Global wealth hit $530trn in 2021

Global wealth rose 10.6 per cent last year to reach a record high of $530 trillion in 2021 and is set to continue rising in all regions despite inflationary pressures and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a report by Boston Consulting Group has said. According to Bloomberg, the report said that strong equity markets and a surge in demand for real assets such as property, wine and art drove the increase, adding that about $80 trillion of new wealth is likely to be created over the next five years. “Wealth development is resoundingly resilient, and even against the backdrop of geopolitical turmoil the growth rate will remain positive,” said Anna Zakrzewski, global leader of BCG’s wealth management arm. Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the fastest rate of wealth growth, with asset values poised to increase by a compound annual growth rate of 8.4 per cent through 2026. If that rate holds, the region could then host nearly one-quarter of the world’s wealth.
