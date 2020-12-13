Report: Group hands down 7-day vacation notice to Amnesty Int’l

Our Reporter

The Conference of Nigeria Civil Society for Peace, Human Rights and National Unity, has issued a seven-day notice to Amnesty International (AI) to pull out of the country, over what it alleged was a deliberate attempt by the global watchdog to undermine the ongoing counter-insurgency war in the North East.

Specifically, the group alleged that AI’s latest report of rights’ violation by troops in the North East theatre of operation, was aimed at demoralising the fighting forces.

Accordingly, the civil society organisation has called for full-scale of investigation of the global rights’ group by the International Criminal Court (ICC), failure of which will leave them with the choice of exploring lawful means to hasten the vacation.

This was as the group appealed to the Military High Command to continue their war against insurgency, designed to guarantee and protect the nation’s sovereignty.

In a statement, Sunday, the group described the AI’s latest report as “another blatant, callous, mischievous, and premeditated falsehood.”

“Our attention has been drawn to yet another blatant, callous, mischievous, and premeditated falsehood against Nigeria military by a suspected Boko Haram collaborators and financiers,the Amnesty International local branch in Nigeria.

In its 2020 report which it tagged “My Heart Is In Pain: Older People’s Experience of Conflict, Displacement, and Detention in North East Nigeria”, the group had accused Nigerian military of committing human rights violation as well as high-level atrocities in its battle against terrorists in the North East.

Recall that the Prosecutor General of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, alleged that she has found a reasonable basis to believe that “members of the Nigerian Security Forces (“NSF”)” have committed acts constituting crimes against humanity and war crimes.

But the indigenous civil society organisation said the report of the Amnesty International resulting in ICC’s pronouncement was a “deliberate falsehood aimed at demoralizing the frontline troops so that their ally the Boko Haram would eventually win their war against the Nigerian state.”

It alleged that the AI has been engaged in “several unfounded allegations ranging from unlawful executions of innocent Nigerian citizens, arson, rape, unlawful detention of elderly people in the military facility by the military authority in the North East”,among others all in its bid to ensure the terrorists gain upper hand in the war.

“Nothing can be further from the truth like these sponsored allegations.

“We wish to condemned the report in its entirety. We pass a vote of confidence on our gallant troops fighting in the North East and other parts of the country,” it said.

