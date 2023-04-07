Sports

Report: Guardiola allegedly had an affair with Pique’s girlfriend

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been in the news for cheating on his former girlfriend Shakira with Clara Chia Marti.

According to the latest reports, Clara Chia Marti has also cheated on Pique with one of his close friends, and the former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola, the current manager of Manchester City shares a close relationship with the former Barcelona defender and they have been in touch even after Guardiola left the Spanish club.

Apparently, Guardiola developed a close relationship with Clara Chia Marti because she goes to the same school as that of his children.

Meanwhile, there have been claims that Pique is also involved with a young attorney named Julia Puig.

It will be interesting to see how these accusations affect the marital life of Pep Guardiola with his wife, Cristina Sierra. The two have been together for 27 years now since they were first introduced to each other as teenagers.

