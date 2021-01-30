Report: Gunmen abduct 21 persons along Kaduna-Kachia road

No fewer than 21 persons have been abducted by gunmen along Kaduna-Kachia Road.

In the late hour of Friday, armed men, who came in large numbers and were dressed in military uniforms, abducted the persons at Idon village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Councilor of Zonkwa Ward in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area, Luka Bako, who is one of the two persons that escaped from the abductors into the bush confirmed the incident to ait.live.

He explained that they ran through the bush and later found themselves at Mararraban Kajuru, where they were assisted by the locals. He called on the government to beef up security in the area to avoid reoccurrence of such incidents.

