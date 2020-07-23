Metro & Crime

Report: Gunmen attack prison officials, free suspects in Plateau court

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

There was tension in Barkin Ladi in Plateau State on Thursday when gunmen attacked a convoy of correctional officials inside the state’s High Court, freeing no fewer than six criminal suspects.
The convoy was said to be conveying 14 suspects charged with crimes ranging from murder to kidnapping and rape when the gunmen numbering over 20 arrived in vans brandishing dangerous weapons such as cudgels, cutlasses, AK 47 rifles, rocket propel launchers and charms.
According to online news portal, SaharaReporters the gunmen, who caught the prison officials unawares, took away the suspects in the vans they came with.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NGO charts way forward in education for a post COVID-19 relevance, significance

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on and the government is yet to determine when schools will be opened after four months compulsory stay-at-home by the students, a Non-governmental Organisation, Carisma4U  has revealed the importance of having strong science and engineering programmes in African nations.   The NGO, is working with the vision of creating […]
Metro & Crime

Count me out in my deputy, police saga – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has denied allegations that he was responsible for the action taken by the Police against his Deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi, on Saturday night. Ajayi was held back at the Government House as Ondo Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, insisted that he would not leave with his official vehicles. Akeredolu, in […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu empowers, trains 300 PWDs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday distributed empowerment materials to people with phisical disabilities and special needs in Lagos State. The governor described the gesture as part of his administration’s Greater Lagos Agenda. According to Sanwo-Olu, his administration remains committed to leaving nobody behind in its socio-economic development. The governor, who spoke through the Commissioner for Youths […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: