Report: Gunmen invade Anambra Broadcasting Service, brutalise staff, burn building, vehicles

Government-owned Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) located in Awada area of Onitsha was in the wee hours of Monday, May 30, 2022, invaded by unidentified gunmen.

According to News Express the gunmen burnt a building, a company bus, and another vehicle parked in the premises belonging to a member of staff who had worked overnight.

It was also learnt that part of the studio complex was torched.

Though no life was lost in the attack, reports have it that the gunmen brutalised the staff they met in the premises, inflicting injuries on them.

As at the time of filling this report, a member of staff who spoke on the condition of anonymity said they were being interrogated by security agents over the attack.

He promised to give a full detail of the attack on them by the gunmen, as he had worked all night, and witnessed the attack.

 

