Report: Gunshots as Atiku’s convoy is attacked in Borno

Posted on Author Reporter

 

The convoy of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was attacked in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Wednesday.

In a video seen on social media, a group of people were seen running in different directions as gunshots rend the air.

The presidential campaign trail of the opposition party landed in Borno, an All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled state, on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said they saw vandalised vehicles in the convoy of Atiku at Ramat Square in Maiduguri, the state capital.

 

