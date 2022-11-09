Report: Gunshots as Atiku’s convoy is attacked in Borno

The convoy of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was attacked in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Wednesday.

In a video seen on social media, a group of people were seen running in different directions as gunshots rend the air.

The presidential campaign trail of the opposition party landed in Borno, an All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled state, on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said they saw vandalised vehicles in the convoy of Atiku at Ramat Square in Maiduguri, the state capital.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...