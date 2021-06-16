Metro & Crime

Report: Herdsmen kill AAU graduate on her way to collect NYSC call-up letter

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

Miss Ella Williams, a Masters of Science degree graduate in Architecture from the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, was on Monday morning gunned down by suspected herdsmen along the Benin-Ekpoma Expressway.
Miss Williams was said to be travelling from Benin, her base, to Ekpoma to pick up her call-up letter in preparatory to the compulsory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), programme, when the herdsmen opened fire on the bus she was travelling with, killing her on the spot while other passengers were abducted.
Announcing Williams death on his Facebook wall on Monday, a user, Asomba Andrew Egbuonu, wrote: “I received the devastating news of the demise of a young lady and a promising future of the Nigerian nation, Miss Ella Williams, in the hands of bloodthirsty and heartless Herdsmen on the Benin – Ekpoma Road in Edo State.
“Miss Williams who has just graduated with a Masters in Architecture from Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, was said to have travelled from her Benin base to pick up her call-up letter. She never made it back as her vehicle was attacked by murderous marauders who ambushed her vehicle opening fire on them with their small arms (aka AK47 Assault guns) killing her on the spot. What a country where human lives have no value, especially to these emotion-less invaders,” Egbuonu added.
“All over Nigeria, criminals and kidnappers plan and find ways of stopping vehicles before kidnappings their victims. This appears to be too much work for these roaming marauders who prefer to use their bullets indiscriminately to stop vehicles on highways, killing the drivers and any other unfortunate passengers, before kidnapping the leftover survivors and herding them into our vast ungoverned bushes and forests,” he lamented.

