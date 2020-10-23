Metro & Crime

Report: Hoodlums invade another LASG food warehouse

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Twenty-four hours after it was reported that the residents of Old Ojo Road and Kirikiri Town in Mazamaza area of Oriade Local Council Development Area, LCDA, broke into a warehouse and stole various food items meant for COVID-19 palliatives, yet to be identified hoodlums have reportedly stormed another Lagos State Food Warehouse at Agric Bus Stop, in Ojo, along Lagos Badagry Expressway area and emptied the place Friday morning.
It would be recalled that raw food item comprising beans, noodles, sugar, salt, garri, rice, pastas among others, that were allegedly meant to be distributed to the masses during the heat of COVID-19 pandemic were among the food items carted away by hoodlums at Mazamaza.
But the state government had explained that the items found in the warehouse was a private initiative and were only handed over to the state government on September 22.
According to LASG, government was still taking an inventory of the items before distribution to the populace when the #EndSARS protests halted the programme.
As at the time of filling this report, news is still sketchy whether security personnel have been deployed in the area.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Kano police rescue man held captive for 15 years by father

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano Following a sting operation, the Police in Kano have been able to rescue another man, Ibrahim Lawan, who had been confined to a room for 15 years. Lawan, 35, was alleged to have been detained by his biological father, Mallam Lawan at Sheka Unguwar Fulani adjacent Gidan Mai Unguwa Bello for […]
Metro & Crime

ISOPADEC workers to Uzodinma: Our agitation is sponsored by hunger, not politicians

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Workers at the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) who had embarked on a protest march over four months arrears of salaries have denied being sponsored by any politician to demand their rights. The workers, who spoke through their Union Leader, Comrade Awuzie Chinedu, said their protest was a function of their suffering […]
Metro & Crime

$10m debt: Court declines hearing of Shoprite’s motion against injunction 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has declined hearing of a motion seeking to lift a mareva injunction barring a South African retail firm, Shoprite Checkers (PTY) Limited, from transferring its assets. The judge in a ruling Monday said the matter was not urgent enough to be heard during the court’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: