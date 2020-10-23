Report: Hoodlums invade another LASG food warehouse

Twenty-four hours after it was reported that the residents of Old Ojo Road and Kirikiri Town in Mazamaza area of Oriade Local Council Development Area, LCDA, broke into a warehouse and stole various food items meant for COVID-19 palliatives, yet to be identified hoodlums have reportedly stormed another Lagos State Food Warehouse at Agric Bus Stop, in Ojo, along Lagos Badagry Expressway area and emptied the place Friday morning.

It would be recalled that raw food item comprising beans, noodles, sugar, salt, garri, rice, pastas among others, that were allegedly meant to be distributed to the masses during the heat of COVID-19 pandemic were among the food items carted away by hoodlums at Mazamaza.

But the state government had explained that the items found in the warehouse was a private initiative and were only handed over to the state government on September 22.

According to LASG, government was still taking an inventory of the items before distribution to the populace when the #EndSARS protests halted the programme.

As at the time of filling this report, news is still sketchy whether security personnel have been deployed in the area.

Like this: Like Loading...