Report: HSBC, others lost $23bn in brand value in 2020

Data researched by Trading Platforms U.K. indicates that the top 10 international banks cumulatively lost $23.01 billion in brand value in 2020. The banks recorded a total brand value of $98.12 billion, representing a drop of 18.99 per cent compared to 2019’s $121.13 billion figure, according to a press release. HSBC had the highest brand value in 2020 at $18.74 billion, a drop of 19 per cent from 2019’s $23.6 billion.

JP Morgan is second at $17.64 billion, representing a drop of 11 per cent from 2019’s $19.82 billion. Citi ranks third at $15.66 billion, a decline of 17 per cent from the $18.87 billion value recorded in 2019. Morgan Stanley ranks fourth with a $9.32 billion brand value, a drop of 13 per cent from 2019’s $10.65 billion. Goldman Sachs had $7.07 billion, a drop of 18 per cent from 2019’s $8.63 billion. Santander follows at $7.02 billion, having dropped by 28 per cent from $9.77 billion recorded in 2019. Elsewhere, BBVA is sixth with a value of $6.62 billion from 2019’s $8.15 billion.

ING had ranks eighth with a value of $6.54 billion, which dropped by 32 per cent from $9.62 billion in 2019. UBS follows at $4.84 billion, a drop of 24 per cent from $6.37 billion in 2019. Barclays is tenth at $4.62 billion, dropping 19 per cent from 2019’s figure of $4.62 billion.

The analysis also shows that HSBC was the biggest loser in brand value by $4.42 billion, followed by Citi at $3.21 billion, while ING Bank is third with a $3.07 billion loss in value. Santander lost its value by $2.75 billion while J.P Morgan ranks fifth at $2.17 billion. Other banks that lost significant value include BBVA ($1.89 billion), Goldman Sachs ($1.56 billion), UBS ($1.52 billion), Morgan Stanley ($1.33 billion) and Barclays ($1.05 billion).

“Overall, the crisis strengthened the competitive pressures among banking institutions through accelerating the shift towards digitalization of financial service providers. Some of the traditional banks heavily invested in digital services, enabling them to compete with fintech and other banks. At the same time, some of the traditional banks showed intentions to acquire existing challenger banks,” the report said.

