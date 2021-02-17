Business

Report: HSBC, others lost $23bn in brand value in 2020

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Data researched by Trading Platforms U.K. indicates that the top 10 international banks cumulatively lost $23.01 billion in brand value in 2020. The banks recorded a total brand value of $98.12 billion, representing a drop of 18.99 per cent compared to 2019’s $121.13 billion figure, according to a press release. HSBC had the highest brand value in 2020 at $18.74 billion, a drop of 19 per cent from 2019’s $23.6 billion.

JP Morgan is second at $17.64 billion, representing a drop of 11 per cent from 2019’s $19.82 billion. Citi ranks third at $15.66 billion, a decline of 17 per cent from the $18.87 billion value recorded in 2019. Morgan Stanley ranks fourth with a $9.32 billion brand value, a drop of 13 per cent from 2019’s $10.65 billion. Goldman Sachs had $7.07 billion, a drop of 18 per cent from 2019’s $8.63 billion. Santander follows at $7.02 billion, having dropped by 28 per cent from $9.77 billion recorded in 2019. Elsewhere, BBVA is sixth with a value of $6.62 billion from 2019’s $8.15 billion.

ING had ranks eighth with a value of $6.54 billion, which dropped by 32 per cent from $9.62 billion in 2019. UBS follows at $4.84 billion, a drop of 24 per cent from $6.37 billion in 2019. Barclays is tenth at $4.62 billion, dropping 19 per cent from 2019’s figure of $4.62 billion.

The analysis also shows that HSBC was the biggest loser in brand value by $4.42 billion, followed by Citi at $3.21 billion, while ING Bank is third with a $3.07 billion loss in value. Santander lost its value by $2.75 billion while J.P Morgan ranks fifth at $2.17 billion. Other banks that lost significant value include BBVA ($1.89 billion), Goldman Sachs ($1.56 billion), UBS ($1.52 billion), Morgan Stanley ($1.33 billion) and Barclays ($1.05 billion).

“Overall, the crisis strengthened the competitive pressures among banking institutions through accelerating the shift towards digitalization of financial service providers. Some of the traditional banks heavily invested in digital services, enabling them to compete with fintech and other banks. At the same time, some of the traditional banks showed intentions to acquire existing challenger banks,” the report said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

IMF chief sees $345bn financing gap for African states

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Countries and institutions must do more to help African states weather the global pandemic and its economic impact, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday, noting that the region faced a projected financing gap of $345 billion through 2023.   IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, told a conference that African states had spent an additional […]
Business

FG trains 1,200 indigent women in agric vocations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says it has commenced a livelihood training for 1,200 women in Ogoniland as part of recommendations of the UN Environmental Report (UNEP) on the area in Rivers. The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, made this known at inauguration of a cassava processing factory in Korokoro community, Tai Local Government Area of […]
Business

NSE extends gain by N641bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following gradual return of normalcy after hoodlums attacks arising from #ENDSARS protests across the country, stocks yesterday recorded huge gain to sustain positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 3.96 per cent each. Market watchers attributed the development to renewed confidence as bargain hunters leveraged undervalued stocks. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica