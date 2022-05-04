Business

Report: HSBC’s top shareholder seeks banking giant’s break-up

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

HSBC Holdings’ largest shareholder, Chinese insurance giant, Ping An, has called for a break-up of the London-based bank, according to a Reuters report. The plan would unlock greater value for HSBC shareholders by separating its Asia operations, where the bank makes most of its money and other parts of its business, the report said.

 

“Ping An supports all reform proposals from investors that can help with HSBC’s operations and long-term value growth,” a spokesperson said at the weekend. HSBC did not comment on Ping An’s involvement, but defended its overall strategy in a statement on Friday.

 

“We believe we’ve got the right strategy and are focused on executing it,” a spokesperson for the bank said by email. CEO, Noel Quinn, who has been running HSBC for over two years, has doubled down on Asia by moving global executives there and ploughing billions of dollars in the lucrative wealth management business, with a focus on the region.

 

Some analysts have also called for HSBC to split its global business, arguing that the bank makes most of its money in Asia and that its global network adds costs without delivering enough benefit. HSBC has been navigating escalating political tensions between China, Europe and the United States.

 

“There is some sense to the proposal in a political context, but HSBC does benefit from having a foothold in both the West and Asia,” said John Cronin, banking analyst at Goodbody.

 

Reuters reported last year that Beijing had grown disenchanted with HSBC over sensitive domestic and international legal and political issues, from China’s crackdown in Hong Kong to the U.S. indictment of an executive at Chinese national tech champion, Huawei Technologies.

 

The executive was released last September. In 2016, the bank decided to keep its headquarters in London, rejecting the option of shifting its centre of gravity back to the main profit-generating hub of Hong Kong after a 10-month review.

 

HSBC earned 52 per cent of last year’s total revenue of $49.6 billion from Asia, and 65 per cent of its reported profit before tax from the region, with Hong Kong making up its biggest market.

 

The bank is listed in both London and Hong Kong. Ping An owned 8.23 per cent stake in the banking giant as of February 11, according to Refinitiv data.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigerian certificates edge seafarers out off global waters

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Certificate of Competency (CoC) issued by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is restricting Nigerian seafarers from working within the nation and global waters.   It was gathered that the inability of the country to provide career progression for seafarers was another challenge, while their welfare as enshrined in MSC 2006 are poorly […]
Business

M&A: Sub-Saharan Africa posts $7bn in Q1’22

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Investment banking fees hit $97.3m Refinitiv, yesterday, released the first quarter 2022 investment banking analysis for sub-Saharan African. According to the report, an estimated $97.3 million worth of investment banking fees were generated in sub-Saharan Africa during the first quarter of 2022, down nine per cent from the same period in 2021 and the lowest […]
Business

Telcos’ loss deepens as inactive lines hit 110m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A total of 110 million subscriber identity module (SIM) cards issued by the four mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country have become inactive, New Telegraph has learnt.   This means a loss of revenue for the operators as the number of abandoned or unused SIMs continues to rise.   As of June 2021, MTN, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica