Arts & Entertainments

Report: ICPC arrests, detains D’banj

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) has arrested and detained Oladapo Oyebanji, more known by his stage name, D’banj.

The musician was arrested on Tuesday after ICPC operatives closed in on him, forcing him to surrender himself at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, sources familiar with the matter said.

D’banj, insiders said, had dodged summons for weeks, claiming to be overseas for scheduled concerts each time he was invited to appear for interrogation over fraud allegations.

The pop star, a wealthy Nigerian celebrity, is accused of fraudulently diverting hundreds of naira earmarked by the Federal Government for N-Power project, an empowerment programme set up by the government in 2016 to address youth unemployment and increase social development.

Investigators allege that D’banj colluded with some compromised government officials to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of the scheme. The stipend paid to those beneficiaries are then paid to accounts that have now allegedly been linked to the pop star.

After the musician failed to show up for interrogation despite multiple invitations, the ICPC moved to arrest him anywhere in Nigeria and abroad, forcing him to show up at the commission’s office on Tuesday.

On arrival, D’banj was subjected to a prolonged interrogation session after which he was detained. His plea for administrative bail was rejected by officials who said the musician could not be trusted to attend his trial if released on bail.

Our sources said the ICPC might approach the court on Wednesday for an extended remand order to enable the agency complete its investigation before charging the musician to court.

The spokesperson for the ICPC, Azuka Ogugua, could not be reached to comment for this story. She is said to be attending a programme abroad. Being in detention, the musician too could not be reached for comment

D’banj, 42, also known as the Kokomaster, was born on June 9, 1980 in Zaria in Kaduna State, to a military officer who commanded an artillery regiment and a businesswoman from Shagamu in Ogun State (South-west Nigeria), his profile on Wikipedia says.

The musician has twins as siblings — Taiwo and Kehinde Oyebanjo.

A songwriter, singer, rapper and television personality, D’banj has been active in the vibrant Nigerian music scene since 2004. He sings afrobeat, hip pop, pop, and R&B.

*Courtesy: Everydaynewsngr

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Jonathan Daniel Ross Embarks On A Charity Drive To Feed The Homeless

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Jonathan Daniel Ross popularly known as “JDR” will embark on a food and grocery drive aimed at supporting the needy and feeding the homeless around Houston, Texas. The food, grocery, and clothing distribution drive will commence from the 10th of April through the 16th of April 2022. According to Ross, the drive aims to raise […]
Arts & Entertainments

Having to be mum, artist challenging for me –Sister Wisdom

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Wisdom Toyin Adeoye better known as Sister Wisdom, one of the most unique Christian Alternative singers, has finally drops the lead single, titled; Vibes for her highly anticipated body of work, an EP consisting of seven afro centric songs, titled; Blooming Branch. She teams up with one of the biggest gospel artistes in Africa, the […]
Arts & Entertainments

How House of TOMA is taking over fashion industry

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Founder of popular Nigerian-based premium fashion brand, House of Toma, Oluwatoyin Mafoitan, popularly known as TOMA, has hinted on her brand’s readiness to takeover the fashion industry in style. With huge patronage from clients across the globe, Toma said she has over the years mastered the art of fashion and reached out to many people […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica