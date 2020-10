The Nigerian Correctional Centre in Ikoyi is reported to be on fire, while suspected inmates and prisons officials are seen fleeing for safety.

It is not yet certain whether the development is a deliberate action of prison break or related to hoodlum attack.

A video feed filed in by a member of the public to Arise News a few minutes ago, Thursday afternoon, showed thick smoke billowing from the facility while persons suspected to be inmates appeared to be escaping.

