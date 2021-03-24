Report: IMF likely to revise Nigeria’s growth forecast

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is likely to revise higher its growth forecast for Nigeria, its Mission Chief to the coun- try, Jesmin Rahman, said yesterday, according to a Reuters report. Rahman said Nigeria’s surprise exit from recession in the fourth quarter of 2020 would aid the IMF’s economic outlook for the coming year. He was quoted as saying that “it (Nigeria’s recession) wasn’t as bad as we expected.”

Nigeria unexpectedly exited recession in the fourth quarter of 2020 as its economy achieved economic growth of 0.11 per cent following contractions in the second and third quarters Reuters report said that while Rahman did not put a figure on Nigeria’s overall growth this year, he said the medium-term growth rate could return to 2.5 per cent.

In its January 2021 World Economic Outlook report released in January, the IMF revised down Nigeria’s 2021 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast to 1.5 per cent from the 1.7 per cent it projected in October last year. The fund had forecast 2020 contraction of -3.2 per cent for Nigeria.

However, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last month put the contraction at 1.92 per cent. In the report, released at the conclusion of its 2020 Article IV consultation with Nigeria in February, the IMF had advised the Federal Government to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate to at least 10 percent by 2022 and 15 per cent by 2025, as part of efforts to raise more revenues and ensure a sustainable fiscal position.

Stating that the government should see mobilising revenues through efficiency- enhancing measures as a top near-term priority, the IMF stated: “Revisiting tax exemptions and customs duty waivers, increasing and broadening the base for excise taxes, developing a high-integrity taxpayer register, enhancing digital infrastructure, and improving on-time filing and payment are important measures.

“Once economic recovery takes root, Nigeria will need to increase the valueadded tax rate to at least 10 percent by 2022 and 15 percent by 2025—the average in countries belonging to the Economic Community of West African States— to create effective fiscal space.”

The Bretton Woods institution also reiterated its call for Nigeria to adopt a unified, clear exchange rate regime, which, it said would help boost economic recovery.

