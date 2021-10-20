Report: Interest on FG’s CBN overdrafts hits N808bn

Interest payments on Federal Government’s borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through Ways and Means Advances (WMA), stood at N808 billion as at the end of August this year, according to a report by FBNQuest Research.

Given that the Budget Implementation Report for Q2 and H1’21, recently released by the Budget Office of the Federation states that the amount of CBN overdrafts to the Federal Government in the first half of this year stood at N587.56 billion, it means that the figure increased by 37.51 per cent (N220.44 billion) between the end of June and August 31.

According to the FBNQuest Research report, interest payments on the Ways and Means Advances (WMA), grew significantly “from N339 billion in 2019 to N913 billion in 2020 and N808 billion in 8M’21.”

The report noted: “In line with established practice, CBN financing is not included in FGN debt stocks (or in the DMO’s data releases),” adding that: “If proposals to securitize the advances come to fruition, then it will be added to the stocks and push the ratio for total FGN debt stocks/ GDP up by approaching ten percentage points.”

WMA is a temporary loan facility used by the central bank to finance government in periods of temporary budget shortfalls subject to limits imposed by law. Section 38 of the CBN Act, 2007, for instance, states that the regulator may grant overdrafts to the Federal Government in respect of temporary deficiency of budget revenue at such rate of interest as the apex bank may determine. As the Act puts it, “the total amount of such advances outstanding shall not at any time exceed five per cent of the previous year’s actual revenue of the Federal Government.

“All advances shall be repaid as soon as possible and shall, in any event, be repayable by the end of the Federal Government financial year in which they are granted and if such advances remain unpaid at the end of the year, the power of the bank to grant such further advances in any subsequent year shall not be exercisable, unless the outstanding advances have been repaid.”

Also, the CBN’s Monetary, Credit, Foreign Trade and Exchange Policy set of guidelines released in September 2020 stated that WMA shall continue to be available to the Federal Government to finance deficits to a maximum of 5.0 per cent of the previous year’s actual collected revenue.

Financial experts believe that the Federal Government’s indebtedness to the apex bank as of September 30, 2021, amounted to N15 trillion. New Telegraph’s analysis of data obtained from CBN shows that FG’s borrowing from the apex bank surged from N856.33 billion in December 2015 to N2.23 trillion in December 2016. It increased to N3.31 trillion and N5.41 trillion in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

At the end of 2019, government’s total borrowing from CBN had jumped to N8.72 trillion. Last year, the Federal Government got N4.9 trillion overdraft from CBN, thus bringing the total such loans to over N10 trillion as of December 2020.

Analysts point out that Nigeria’s total public debt stock, which stood at stood at N35.47 trillion as at June 30, 2021, does not include FG’s indebtedness to CBN. In a report released in January, Fitch Ratings raised concerns over the surge in FG’s CBN overdrafts.

The agency warned that the use of central bank financing in Nigeria, which predates COVID-19 shock, could raise risks to macro-stability in the context of weak institutional safeguards that preserve the credibility of policymaking and the ability of the central bank to control inflation. “The CBN’s guidelines limit the amount available to government under its WMF to five per cent of the previous year’s fiscal revenues.

However, FGN’s new borrowing from CBN has repeatedly exceeded that limit in recent years and reached around 80 per cent of FGN’s 2019 revenues in 2020,” Fitch said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had said in February that Nigeria’s monetary policy operational framework should be reformed in the medium term, adding that the central bank financing of budget deficit should be phased out in order to reduce inflation.

“The increasing reliance on CBN overdrafts has come with negative consequences. The financing is costly for the Federal Government at interest rates of MPR plus 300 basis points, and for CBN, with sterilisation done through issuance of OMO bills,” the Fund said.

It, however, noted that a complete removal of central bank financing of fiscal deficits would require higher domestic revenue mobilisation. In February, Bloomberg reported that the Federal Government had set the terms for the conversion of its stock of CBN overdrafts into long-term notes in a bid to create transparency around its dependence on that source of funding.

The financial news website reported the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha, as saying that the N10 trillion debt would be exchanged for 30-year notes issued to CBN.

The DMO DG said the converted debt will be amortised over 30 years starting with a two-year moratorium when government will not pay anything, adding that CBN would decide whether the securities will be sold to the public.

