Report: Investments in 4G decline by 7% in Nigeria, others

Investments in deployment of 4G network in Nigeria and other African countries declined by seven per cent in 2020, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) has said. The ITU in its latest report tagged, “The Economic Impact of Broadband and Digitization through the COVID-19 Pandemic,” noted that the decline was in spite of the rising need for more broadband connectivity. According to the report, the decline in 4G investments was caused by COVID-19, thus widening the digital divide.

The ITU disclosed that the pandemic also drove 30 per cent increase in internet traffic worldwide with changes in time of day and geographic distribution patterns. “Telecommunication/ICT capital investment in developed countries accelerated (from 0.5 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2010 and 2019 to 1.8 per cent between 2019 and 2020 in Member States of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)) to accommodate the increase in traffic, combined with the deployment of 5G and optical fibre infrastructure,” ITU stated in the report.

It added, however, that investments declined by 7.0 per cent between 2019 and 2020 in Latin America, 2.9 per cent in Asia and the Pacific, 3.4 per cent in the Arab States, and 7.0 per cent in Africa, thereby indicating a widening of the digital divide.

“The decline of capital expenditures (CAPEX) percapita in developing countries has resulted in a decreasing growth rate of 4G coverage and lagging deployment of 5G. 5G is currently reaching 3.34 per cent of the population in Latin America, and 0 per cent of the population in Africa,” the global telecommunications body observed. On the impacts of broadband economy, ITU noted that an increase in broadband penetration, a partial decline in service prices, and a decrease in GDP per capita, the 2010– 2020 fixed broadband model in-dicates that the infrastructure continues to have a significant impact on the world economy.

“In fact, the coefficient of impact has increased slightly since the 2020 study: with a global dataset extending to the the Economic impact of broadband and digitisation through COVID-19. “At the end of 2020, an increase of 10 per cent in fixed broadband penetration yields an increase in 0.80 per cent in GDP per capita.

The difference between the two coefficients is, however, within the boundaries of the confidence intervals and therefore cannot be considered statistically significant,” ITU said in the report. The ITU, however, noted that most countries in Africa have not recorded any economic impact of broadband.

“Consistent with the results of the prior study, most countries in the Africa region see no economic impact from fixed broadband penetration. This is because adoption of fixed broadband in the region over the past three years has been limited,” it stated.

