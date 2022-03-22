Report: Investors to earn N780bn as 2021 dividends

Telco tops offer with N174.442bn…

Following recent proposed dividends from companies listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), investors are to earn over N780 billion for the year 2021.

According to a report by NGX, so far, 16 companies across seven sectors namely; Consumer goods, Financial services, Industrial goods, Oil and Gas, Services, Healthcare and IT, have paid out a total of N782.192 billion as final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Dividend has remained one of the key factors that traditionally drive stock market activities and aid investment decisions towards stocks across the globe, and Nigerian bourse is not an exception.

A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a corporation earns profit or surplus, the corporation is able to re-invest the profit in the business called retained earnings and pay a proportion of the profit as a dividend to shareholders.

For the period under review, under the Consumer Goods sector, Vitafoam paid N1.876 billion, representing N1.50 per share. Dangote Sugar Refinery proposed a final dividend of N12.147 or N1.00 per share, while Nestle Nigeria declared N20.213 billion dividend or N25.50 per share. NASCON Allied Industries and Nigerian Breweries are set to pay dividend of N1.060 billion and N9.691 billion, representing 40 kobo per share and N1.20 per share, respectively.

Under the Financial Services sector, United Capital, African Prudential, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Zenith Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) shareholders will receive a total dividend of N9 billion, N1 billion, N79.464 billion, N87.910 billion and N27.360 billion, respective- ly, representing N1.50 per share, 50 kobo per share, N2.70 per cent, N2.80 per cent and 80 kobo per share in that order.

Also, Dangote Cement and Lafarge Africa listed under Industrial Goods sector proposed a final dividend of N340.82 billion, representing N20 per share and N16.108 billion or N1 per share, respectively. Seplat Energy to pay dividend of $0.426 cent per cent, making a total payout of N250.677 million in naira, while Transcorp Hotels, listed under Services sector declared dividend of N716.977 million or seven kobo (N0.07) per share.

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals proposed N132.941 million final dividend or seven kobo (0.07) per share, while MTN Nigerian Communications (MTNN) declared a final dividend of N8.57 per share, amounting to N174.442 billion. Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA, stated that the NGX had continued to be innovative and leverage technology to drive much more activity in the market.

Popoola, while disclosing NGX strategy for 2022, said the exchange intended to keep building on the momentum on its digital journey across value chains, adding that there may be digitalised listings and digitisation of its product or offerings.

He noted that this ws important because the belly of the Nigerian demography is huge and the exchange currently represented by older people, needs the young generation and to bridge that gap, technology is needed and revealed that lots of work will be on experience, retail, integration of its market to financial service players especially banks. While expressing confidence that few listings will take place on the platform of NGX,

Popoola said the exchange was looking at diversifying the types of listings across foods, power, agriculture, hence having representation of GDP on the nation’s bourse.

NGX boss further added that the exchange would be partnering the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in launching a NASDAQ style board- a technology board, which will be suited better for technological companies to be flexible enough to find capital formation on the exchange as well as attract capital into Nigeria, for Nigerians in the Diaspora and for investors (foreign and local).

Furthermore, market analysts noted that dividend- paying stocks were very important to income investors for many reasons, saying that the reason is that dividend payment is plays a role in stock valuation.

